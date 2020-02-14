Valentine’s Day Clubbing in Zagreb

Whether you’re looking to forget your love-related sorrows or party in the name of passion, Zagreb’s club scene has you covered for Valentine’s. At Jazz Cabaret Club Kontesa, Caribbean music band Caiman Verde (formed on February 14 in 2003) will perform, with tickets starting at 40 kn. For hip-hop and R&B lovers, event group RNB Confusion is hosting a Drunk in Love Valentine’s Special at Opera Club for 40 kn per person. House fans can head to Boogaloo, where world-famous Grammy award-winning DJ David Morales will be performing: entrance starts at 120 kn a pop, with 350 kn VIP packages for two that come with a bottle of champagne or wine available.