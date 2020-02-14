Valentine's Day Dinner at Pod Zidom Restaurant

Serving up some of the finest contemporary Croatian cuisine is Zagreb’s Michelin Guide-listed Pod Zidom restaurant – and it’s offering two four-course Valentine’s Day special menus this February 14 with ingredients hand-chosen from the Dolac marketplace. The meat menu, for 285 kn, includes beef tartare, duck ravioli, veal fillet and a raspberry-beetroot dessert. The fish menu features trout, shrimp ravioli, tuna steak and a raspberry-beetroot dessert for 315 kn. Jazz up either menu even more with a wine pairing for 145 kn. For bonus points: wow your significant other before dinner with a rose from Zagreb’s Flower Square, seven minutes away by foot.