Valentine’s Day on Sljeme

Zagreb’s 1033-metre-high Mount Medvednica is a verdant oasis dotted with oak and beech trees and home to various species, from deer to nesting songbirds. Create your own love nest on Sljeme this Valentine’s Day at Tomislavov Dom, a historic hotel and restaurant built in 1877. The hotel is offering one-night (between 332 and 420 kn per person) and two-night (348 to 425 kn per person per night) romantic stay packages from February 14 through 16. Included are a candlelit dinner with city views and a live acoustic performance by Zagreb musical duo Bruno & Ana.