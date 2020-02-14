Valentine’s Regatta and Evening Programme in Biograd

Another Croatian legend says that if you see a robin on Valentine’s Day, you’ll marry a sailor. Try your luck in beautiful Biograd’s Marina Kornati with a February 14 regatta special. From 9.30am, sail down the Pašman Canal (past the famously heart-shaped Island of Love), sample local food and try your hand at tying traditional votive knots around an olive tree. The evening programme begins at 6.30pm and includes dinner with palenta (locally considered an aphrodisiac), folk dancing and klapa music. Regatta costs are 96 kn per crew member + 30 kn per boat (doubled if purchased the day of), or 79 kn per person for just the evening programme.