Visualia Festival

Pula's annual festival of lights spectacularly reimagines the city using multi-colured lighting, projections and video mapping

Visualia is the first festival of light and new technologies in Croatia, organized by the Sonitus Association and the Pula Tourist Board since 2013. It is one of the main cultural events in Pula and Istria, and has previously counted a maximum of 15,000 visitors over its three day occurrence.

The main goal of the festival is to promote the art of light and of new technologies. This year's edition of the Visual Collection brings together thirty local and international artists, over twenty works of art and installations occurring within fifteen locations in the Old Town of Pula.

As well as daytime light painting events and exhibitions, the highlight for many are the spectacular nighttime lighting performances and shows!