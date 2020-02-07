Whisky Fair Zagreb

Things to do Plaza Event Centre , Zagreb Friday February 7 2020 - Saturday February 8 2020
Whisky Fair Zagreb
© Matija Kralj

‘Whisky is liquid sunshine’ said George Bernard Shaw. So warm up your winter with the world's finest whisky

Over two fuzzy days, visitors can expect to taste from over 60 different whisky brands. Whisky from Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the US will be on offer, and there's even a special VIP vault containing brands that aren’t out in Croatia yet. 

There will be plenty of whisky-related chat too on subjects such as international whiskeys. Expect, among others, brands such as Glenmorangie, Chivas, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Glenlivet, Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Togouchi, Grant’s, Glenfiddich, Tullamore Dew, Kavalan, The Famous Grouse, Jack Daniel’s, The Macallan, Laphroaig and Ardmore.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/107214097374745
Venue name: Plaza Event Centre
Address: Slavonska avenija 6/2
Zagreb
10000

Dates And Times