Whisky Fair Zagreb
‘Whisky is liquid sunshine’ said George Bernard Shaw. So warm up your winter with the world's finest whisky
Over two fuzzy days, visitors can expect to taste from over 60 different whisky brands. Whisky from Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the US will be on offer, and there's even a special VIP vault containing brands that aren’t out in Croatia yet.
There will be plenty of whisky-related chat too on subjects such as international whiskeys. Expect, among others, brands such as Glenmorangie, Chivas, Ballantine’s, Jameson, Glenlivet, Johnnie Walker, Lagavulin, Togouchi, Grant’s, Glenfiddich, Tullamore Dew, Kavalan, The Famous Grouse, Jack Daniel’s, The Macallan, Laphroaig and Ardmore.
https://www.facebook.com/events/107214097374745
|Plaza Event Centre
Slavonska avenija 6/2
Zagreb
10000
- Plaza Event Centre 120 kuna Early bird ticket for one day; 150 kuna regular ticket for one day
