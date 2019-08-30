World on a Plate Festival

Things to do, Food and drink events European Square , Zagreb Friday August 30 2019 - Sunday September 8 2019
Thai food
© Chaiwat Leelakajonkij
World on a Plate Festival
© Svijet na tanjuru
Russian borscht
© Marco Verch
World on a Plate Festival
© Svijet na tanjuru

Central Zagreb food festival spans the world

This year, the World on a Plate festival returns with a celebration of food culture from all over the globe, set to host street food vendors and representing different communities from Thai, Japanese, Turkish, Russian, German and beyond. But drawing the crowds and making this such a memorable experience is the accompanying cultural programme. This includes various styles of international music, with some singers and musicians in traditional folk costumes. Dancers taking part in the programme can be dressed quite spectacularly. There are educational talks and workshops too throughout the lively 10-day duration.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/357099275155980
Venue name: European Square
Address: Trg Europe
Zagreb
10000

