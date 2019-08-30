Central Zagreb food festival spans the world

This year, the World on a Plate festival returns with a celebration of food culture from all over the globe, set to host street food vendors and representing different communities from Thai, Japanese, Turkish, Russian, German and beyond. But drawing the crowds and making this such a memorable experience is the accompanying cultural programme. This includes various styles of international music, with some singers and musicians in traditional folk costumes. Dancers taking part in the programme can be dressed quite spectacularly. There are educational talks and workshops too throughout the lively 10-day duration.