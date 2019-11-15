Your FREE essential guide to Zagreb is out now

Winter is coming. And it’s a good thing you’re in Zagreb for it. The capital turns Christmas-crazy in December and there’s few places (other than Lapland, maybe) where you’ll find quite as much festive buzz than Zagreb. Decked out in little wooden- roofed stalls and miles of twinkly fairy lights, the sheer scale of the winter extravaganza can be overwhelming, but don’t worry – we’ve sorted out the festive treats from the Christmas turkeys in our Advent guide. Winter is all about staying cosy, so we’ve taken a look at what Zagreb has to offer behind closed doors, from cool bars to artisan shops and century-old patisseries. Need ideas for a rainy day? We’ve got a jam-packed guide of great things to do this season and more events than you can shake a candy cane at. Season's greetings and Sretan Božić!

Discover everything Zagreb has to offer this winter in our 98-page guide, packed with essential information and insider's knowledge. See the highlights below.

The free digital edition is available for download now. You also can buy the magazine at Tisak and iNovine in Croatia or at our distributors in the UK.

Summer is over but Zagreb's cultural calendar is just hotting up. Time Out's writers have selected the most unmissable things to do this season.

Beat the cold by exploring some hidden aspects of the city, as we look at Zagreb behind closed doors.

We met Croatian philosopher and organiser of the Philosophical Theatre, Srećko Horvat, to see why philosophy on stage is so popular in Zagreb.

Read previews and reviews of the top art exhibitions and shows this season.

Discover everything you need to know about the seasonal spectacular, Zagreb's Advent Christmas festival. We've mapped out the essentials - from the most instagrammable places to the coolest things to do at Advent 2019.

From snow-frosted castles to grand Habsburg cities, we've picked the best destinations to visit this winter - just a day trip from the capital.