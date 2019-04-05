Annual two day festival of wine in Zadar

The third annual Zadar Wine Festival will take place in Arsenal, a 500-year-old building of important cultural significance to the city and hopes to attract visitors from all over the world.

Zadar and the County of Zadar are currently one of the fastest growing wine regions in Croatia and there will be winemakers from all over the region and further still presenting their wines. There will be special catering at the main event and at associated events.