Zagreb Beer Festival

Things to do, Food and drink events Various venues in Zagreb , Zagreb Thursday May 16 2019 - Sunday May 19 2019
Zagreb Beer Festival
© Filip Bušić

Popular, four free days of music and beer in a city centre park

Zagreb Beer Festival gives you the opportunity to taste new beer from Croatia and beyond. You’ll find all the major Croatian craft breweries here and street food vendors. Being a free event, most of the bands and musicians are homegrown talent, but they are usually from the top flight of current acts in the country. The event, which is held in the city centre park Doctor Franjo Tuđman, is very popular with locals, but visitors would be well advised to check it out. Music this year comes from Psihomodo Pop, Svemirko, Haiku Garden, ESC Life, Punčke, Urban & 4, Detour, Boris Štok, Luce, Rolo, Electric Octopus plus international headliners Morcheeba. 

Venue name: Various venues in Zagreb
Address:
Zagreb

Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/2576887012592348
