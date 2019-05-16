Popular, four free days of music and beer in a city centre park

Zagreb Beer Festival gives you the opportunity to taste new beer from Croatia and beyond. You’ll find all the major Croatian craft breweries here and street food vendors. Being a free event, most of the bands and musicians are homegrown talent, but they are usually from the top flight of current acts in the country. The event, which is held in the city centre park Doctor Franjo Tuđman, is very popular with locals, but visitors would be well advised to check it out. Music this year comes from Psihomodo Pop, Svemirko, Haiku Garden, ESC Life, Punčke, Urban & 4, Detour, Boris Štok, Luce, Rolo, Electric Octopus plus international headliners Morcheeba.