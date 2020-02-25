Zagreb: City of Female Artists

A celebration of female artists working in Zagreb over the last 200 years

Names such as Marija Jurić Zagorka or Ivana Brlić Mažuranić may not be familiar to many international visitors, but they are important contributors to the field of literature in Croatia. And both are from Zagreb. This exhibition, coinciding with the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, honours some of Zagreb's leading female artists who were operating in the Croatian capital from the late 19th century all the way to 21st century. An informative array of visual arts and media will form the exhibition display, including painting, sculptures and videos.