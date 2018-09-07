Zagreb Food Film Festival

Foodies, get salivating - this festival is not only for eating delicious food, but watching films about delicious food at the same time. Local bistros, restaurants and wine bars will be serving up their specialities, while the big screen willl roll out Toast, Cook Up A Storm, The Founder, Ants on Shrimp, East Side Sushi, Perfect Strangers, Vatel and other cookery favourites in what will be an unusual, irresistable gastronomic experience.