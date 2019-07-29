Zagreb's best waterside locations

Just south of the Sava, the other side of Freedom Bridge, Bundek is only a couple of bus stops from Zagreb’s main train station yet feels a world away. An urban parkland that stretches out parallel to the river, it was significantly renovated in 2005 and set up for family-friendly recreation and outdoor events.

Of its two lakes, the larger one is surrounded by fine shingle and waterside terrace cafés. Both are ideal for picnics but in summer the Big Lake is set up for swimmers, with the lifeguards on hand and the quality of the water measured frequently. Fishermen also gather to spend the day in quiet relaxation. The smaller lake is given over to nature, plants, birdlife and other animals.

More unusual features include a chapel and a music studio and rehearsal rooms, the Glazbena Kuća, also responsible for a free outdoor festival every year. Overlooking the water, this stage has a spectator area accommodating some 2,500 visitors, who gather for all kinds of events such as the annual Fireworks Festival, Floraart for flowers and gardens, September’s RujanFest for gastronomy and live music,

The rest of the park is criss-crossed by hiking and cycling trails, and dotted children’s playgrounds (one adapted for those with special needs) and, in one dedicated area, ten public barbecues with concrete grills. At the far end of the park, closer to Youth Bridge and the tram link with town, are volleyball and handball courts.