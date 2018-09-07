ZeGeVege festival

Grow green ideas at the 11th annual edition of this internationally recognised festival of vegan food and sustainable living

Vegans, vegetarians and those interested in pursuing a healthier and more sustainable diet will be inspired by the eleventh annual edition of ZeGeVege. This festival, which takes place over two days on Zagreb's main square is part of the international Veganmania events which are held in Vienna, Munich and 15 other European cities.



At this year's event, over one hundred domestic and foreign exhibitors will display and offer healthy food options, ecological products and cosmetics that have not been tested on animals. A dozen restaurants will offer rich vegan dishes, from fast food options such as burgers and kebabs to juicier mains such as goulash, sprightly salads and vegan versions of traditional Croatian dishes.



Visitors can expect a varied and rich programme of free cooking workshops, with tasting sessions and talks on various aspects of veganism, animal rights and activism, ecology and sustainable living. The festival will be accompanied by a dance program too, to help you shed some of the calories you take on while attending.