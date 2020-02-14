Željko Pervan Comedy Show

Things to do, Quirky events Dom HV Lora , Split Friday February 14 2020
Željko Pervan
© Željko Pervan Željko Pervan

If you’re in need of a good laugh on Valentine’s Day, Croatian comedian Željko Pervan (host of the famous 90s comedy TV show Večernja škola) is putting on a Valentine’s Day special called Coming Out of the Closet. Bring your best belly laugh – plus 70 kn – to Split’s Dom Hrvatske Vojske venue in the Lora Hall, where one of Croatia’s most charismatic comedians will be on from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Details
Event website: https://www.eventim.hr/hr/ulaznice/zeljko-pervan-izlazak-iz-ormara-split-dvorana-lora-dom-hv-1186234/performance.html
Venue name: Dom HV Lora
Address: Dom HV Lora
Poljudsko šetalište 21
Split
21000
Price: 70 kn

Dates And Times