Željko Pervan Comedy Show

If you’re in need of a good laugh on Valentine’s Day, Croatian comedian Željko Pervan (host of the famous 90s comedy TV show Večernja škola) is putting on a Valentine’s Day special called Coming Out of the Closet. Bring your best belly laugh – plus 70 kn – to Split’s Dom Hrvatske Vojske venue in the Lora Hall, where one of Croatia’s most charismatic comedians will be on from 6pm to 7.30pm.