Željko Pervan Comedy Show
Time Out says
If you’re in need of a good laugh on Valentine’s Day, Croatian comedian Željko Pervan (host of the famous 90s comedy TV show Večernja škola) is putting on a Valentine’s Day special called Coming Out of the Closet. Bring your best belly laugh – plus 70 kn – to Split’s Dom Hrvatske Vojske venue in the Lora Hall, where one of Croatia’s most charismatic comedians will be on from 6pm to 7.30pm.
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.eventim.hr/hr/ulaznice/zeljko-pervan-izlazak-iz-ormara-split-dvorana-lora-dom-hv-1186234/performance.html
|Venue name:
|Dom HV Lora
|Address:
|
Dom HV Lora
Poljudsko šetalište 21
Split
21000
|Price:
|70 kn
Dates And Times
-
- Dom HV Lora 70 kn