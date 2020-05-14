Exhibition by longstanding Zagreb-based painter Zlatko Keser

Zlatko Keser is a member of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts, an academic and an artist. He graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts in Zagreb in 1967 and has been teaching there since 1982. He was admitted to the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts in 2004 and in his formative years was partially mentored in the workshop of renowned Croatian naive artist Krsto Hegedušić. He is a painter of imaginative, colourful scenes and is sometimes associated with a purposefully infantile inclusion of handwriting, sharply contrasting colour schemes and, at times, erotic references. In addition to his painting, he works in graphics, book illustrations and on public murals, two of which can be seen in Koprivnica and Zagreb. In 2015 he was the recipient of the Vladimir Nazor Lifetime Achievement Award.