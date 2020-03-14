Time Out Croatia is becoming Time In Croatia

Time In Croatia

At Time Out Croatia we’re dedicated to bringing you cream-of-the-crop

events, happenings, hideaways and “it” spots to be. Our editorial team

is always on the lookout for ways to inspire and get you out and about

exploring all corners of Croatia, from those secret ones to

bucket-list spots the country has in spades. Basically, we curate the

coolest of Croatia.



Almost overnight, all has changed. Due to the Coronavirus crisis that

has swept the globe, the world is suddenly a different place. Like

many other countries in Europe and worldwide, Croatia is hunkering

down, with schools and universities closing on Monday, events being

cancelled or postponed by the minute, major cultural institutions

shutting their doors, and even some hotels temporarily suspending

operations. In an effort to contain the virus through social

distancing, Croatia is being called on to stay in.



Now, what does Time Out Croatia do when suddenly – and

counter-intuitively – it becomes “in” to stay in? Find creative ways

of weathering this storm. We won’t let cabin fever (with, hopefully,

no “real” fever) stop us from seeking out heart-warming tales,

smile-inducing stories and spirit-lifting yarns taking place across

Croatia during this difficult time.



Even in a time of crisis, life is happening, seasons are changing,

flowers abloom and with a little shift in perspective, you can always

find beauty somewhere. So, since we’re all in this together, let’s

look for the silver lining. We’d love to hear from you. Write to us at

hello@timeoutcroatia.com, sharing ways you’re keeping uplifted while

grounded, memories of past trips to Croatia that remain etched in your

mind, bright initiatives you’ve got intel on (like community-organised

food deliveries to the elderly), ideas on how to help tourism in

Croatia bounce back once all this is over (for it sure will need help)

or anything you want us to know and pass on. Let’s hang out as we hang

in – and hang on, tight.



This, too, shall pass and we’ll be out and about again soon enough. In

the meantime, stay well.



Onwards and upwards,

Anja Mutic (editor-in-chief) & the entire Time Out Croatia team