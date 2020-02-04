Croatia spa and wellness holidays

Located in the northwest of Istria, Istarske Toplice is 35km from Poreč and just a stone’s throw away from the Italian and Slovenian borders, and reputedly has the third best quality water in Europe. Set within Istria’s stunning countryside, the resort is a haven away from the urban hustle and bustle of neighbouring towns. The spa draws upon the spring waters of Sveti Stjepan and their unique mineral composition, which is supposedly good for everything from chronic rheumatic diseases to post-op rehabilitation (locals are understandably keen to boast about any vaguely scientific research that backs up these claims). Plenty of Roman debris have been found around the spring from the days when they too used it for its healing powers. Ever since people have studied and utilised the waters that fall beneath the 85 metre tall Gorostas rock. Surrounded by the forests of Motovun guests can entertain themselves with hiking, water sports, swimming, bike riding and climbing. The resort offers massages, beauty treatments, therapies, saunas and fitness facilities.