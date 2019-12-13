Located in the north-west of Croatia, the Istrian peninsula's triangular shape has two of its sides resting in the Adriatic, offering tonnes of coastline for the visitor to choose from. There are quiet, isolated beaches to discover all along this shore or, if you prefer to be more active, seaside cities like Pula offer some of the most well-preserved Roman architecture in the world, including the incredible amphitheatre. Smaller, but perfectly formed, Rovinj's cobbled streets are a delightful walk into the Mediterranean of old and the sunset's colours change spectacularly on its sheer, pastel-coloured edifices. A little further south, the city of Poreč offers the most spectacular piece of Byzantine art in Croatia, the Euphrasian Basilica. Within quick and easy reach of the city is the village of Višnjan with its world-famous observatory and the incredible cave system at Baredine. If family fun is more your thing, Croatia's largest water park, Aqua Colours Poreč, lies on the city's outskirts.

Villa #1

A stylish and spacious open-plan villa, Villsy's Villa #1 near Rovinj allows easy access to the popular city and its surrounding shore, but also has its own private pool for days you just don't feel like bothering with other people. With four double bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, plus a beautiful design, it's the perfect place for a family holiday or a group of friends.

Villa Vela

If Poreč sounds more for you, the incredible design of Villa Vela, which comfortably houses ten guests within grounds holding a garden, pool, games room and outdoor living area, might be the best option.

Villa Ružić

Close by, Villa Ružić is one of the most architecturally original and luxurious modern holiday homes in Istria and in addition to its (heated) private pool, also holds exclusive features like a whirlpool, solarium, steam bath and outside shower.

Villa Puccini

Villa Puccini, located just two and a half kilometres from the sea, is less isolated and is well-positioned for local shops, facilities and services, not least those of the nearby Lanterna holiday resort, which villa guests have use of. Its design is a mixture of contemporary and classic, with private, covered terraces and wooden roofing under which you'll find four double bedrooms, private heated pool and a wellness area featuring an organic/Finnish sauna, a steam bath and whirlpool.