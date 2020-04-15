The fantastic forests of Gorski Kotar show off to their travelers

The bridge crossing to Dubrovnik shows the best of both worlds, mountain and sea

Why not pull over and bungee jump? Šibenski bridge is a great spot to do so

Some of the best Croatian nature can be seen by car

Coastal summer road trips include many shades of green, along with the Adriatic's blues

Pelješac bridge is currently undergoing construction, but is set to be a real road trip treat

Ferries are here to transport cars to islands, like Rab (pictured), so the road trip can go on

Why not road trip around an island like beautiful Brač?

This view awaits on a road trip to Rijeka, peeking out from the background

Lika-Senj County, much of it forested, has a delightfully rocky side too

The sea peeks out of almost every main road on the Dalmatian coast

At sunset, the highways empty out as the skies light up

The Lika region is sure to delight on any road trip from inland Croatia to the coast

Adriatic sea gleams through your left-side window, mainland Krk through your right

Lovely land on one side, stunning sea on the other

You can't go wrong with a drive down Croatia's iconic coastal road known as 'Jadranska Magistrala'

Island hopping by car is just as rewarding as by boat

In pictures: Road trip across Croatia in 42 photos Take the scenic route

Renting a car during your Croatian vacation is the perfect way to discover the country's hidden secrets and experience its vast landscapes. Head on a virtual tour, or plan a future journey, with our gallery of 42 photos showcasing Croatia's most beautiful road trips.