In pictures: Road trip across Croatia in 42 photos

Take the scenic route

1/42
@ Time OutEndless vineyards flank the wine roads of Pelješac, a peninsula in Dubrovnik-Neretva County
2/42
@ Neonshot Island hopping by car is just as rewarding as by boat
3/42
@ Birute Vijeikiene Southern Croatian road trips end at Dubrovnik bridge, the city's grand entrance
4/42
@ Ekaterina Kondratova You can't go wrong with a drive down Croatia's iconic coastal road known as 'Jadranska Magistrala'
5/42
@ Vampy1Lovely land on one side, stunning sea on the other
6/42
@ Olexey NikonchukThe hilly paths of the Velebit mountain range are magical
7/42
@ Ievgenii Biletskyi Boats and cars meet at many of Croatia's coastal bridges
8/42
@ Frank FischbachA sunset - the perfect top off for a road trip to Krk island
9/42
@ Mykhaylo Feshchur Adriatic sea gleams through your left-side window, mainland Krk through your right
10/42
@ Time OutProt tip: hidden beaches can be discovered along seaside roads
11/42
@ Taneli LahtinenThe Lika region is sure to delight on any road trip from inland Croatia to the coast
12/42
@ David Boca At sunset, the highways empty out as the skies light up
13/42
@ Zrinka MačekThe wonderfully winding roads of Dalmatia
14/42
@ Rajko Peranić (Drive with me Zvonimir Jurčić)Pag island's stretching moonscape can be seen panoramically by car
15/42
@ Jeswin ThomasZadar County is rife with picture-perfect road trip photo ops
16/42
@ Natalia BratslavskyThe sea peeks out of almost every main road on the Dalmatian coast
17/42
@ Taneli LahtinenLika-Senj County, much of it forested, has a delightfully rocky side too
18/42
@ Taneli LahtinenMany of Croatia's roads evoke a feeling of peace
19/42
@ Natalia Bratslavsky Crossing the Velebit mountain range garners an ocean-view reward
20/42
@ Yuriy Brykaylo The must-see Makarska riviera is a key part of any coastal road trip
21/42
@ Jiri DoležalThis view awaits on a road trip to Rijeka, peeking out from the background
22/42
@ Davor Šopar Croatia's main highway, A1, promises pretty panoramas
23/42
@ Flickr (RAW Community)Why not road trip around an island like beautiful Brač?
24/42
@ NadtochiySome sunsets simply require a photo-op stop
25/42
@ Valery Shanin Ferries are here to transport cars to islands, like Rab (pictured), so the road trip can go on
26/42
@ PinterestScenic drives across Pag island can't be missed
27/42
@ ChPflügl Villages slightly inland from the Dalmatian coast, like Ostrovica (pictured), are delightful discoveries
28/42
@ Jack WoodwardSnaking streets lead to the lovely Krka National Park
29/42
@ Time OutPelješac bridge is currently undergoing construction, but is set to be a real road trip treat
30/42
@ Ekaterina KondratovaCoastal summer road trips include many shades of green, along with the Adriatic's blues
31/42
@ Time OutMountain marvels surround many of Croatia's roadways
32/42
@ Ievgenii Biletskyi Some of the best Croatian nature can be seen by car
33/42
@ Artur NykMountain slope roads seem surreal
34/42
@ Ante Kante Hvar island road trips are made even better by vintage car
35/42
© TotalnoThe gorgeous Gorski Kotar region's roads showcase mountains and lakes
36/42
© Lara RasinWhy not pull over and bungee jump? Šibenski bridge is a great spot to do so
37/42
© Ivo Biočina / Croatian National Tourist BoardGolden Slavonian fields surround Croatia's easternmost roads
38/42
© Joseph CostaThe bridge crossing to Dubrovnik shows the best of both worlds, mountain and sea
39/42
© Lara RasinWinding up Velebit means unobstructed views of the landscape below
40/42
© Branimir BalogovicA northern Croatian road trip mandates lovely crossings over the Drava and Sava rivers
41/42
© Croatia4TravelThe fantastic forests of Gorski Kotar show off to their travelers
42/42
© Međimurska ŽupanijaMeđimurje, Croatia's northernmost region, promises an unforgettable road trip
By Daniel Bracun and Lara Rasin |
Renting a car during your Croatian vacation is the perfect way to discover the country's hidden secrets and experience its vast landscapes. Head on a virtual tour, or plan a future journey, with our gallery of 42 photos showcasing Croatia's most beautiful road trips.

