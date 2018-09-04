Win a luxury break in Korčula

One lucky winner will enjoy a two night holiday at the Lešić Dimitri Palace on the island of Korčula
Lešić Dimitri Palace
Lešić-Dimitri Palace
Lešić Dimitri Palace
Lešić Dimitri Palace
Lešić Dimitri Palace
We're offering you the chance to win a break in Korčula with two nights in a double room at the Lešić Dimitri Palace.

Experience five-star elegance this beautifully renovated 18th-century bishop’s palace in the heart of the Old Town. This is pure honeymoon material – without the crowds of Dubrovnik. Lešić Dimitri Palace is a member of the prestigious Relais and Chateaux association.

All you have to do to enter is like the Time Out Croatia Facebook page and share this post.

