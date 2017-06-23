"Circus on the Coals", the food lovers' summer party, is back!

There are summer parties, and then there is this summer party–an underground food lovers’

party that will get you Instagram envy points all over the world. Drive up to the stunning area of the . Drive up to the stunning area of the Golan Heights to the Kanatir farm and vineyard, and you’ll find a flutter of the best chefs serving up a variety of barbecue dishes all the time, live music, and wine overflowing by the glass.

Circas Al Gechalim (“Circus on the Coals”), one of the hottest food events of the year, is happening again. This extremely well-orchestrated event is produced by This extremely well-orchestrated event is produced by Havat Zuk , one of Israel’s most popular farm-to-table restaurants , and the Golan Height's Kanatir Winery.

© Liya Geldman

Starting at 5 p.m. on June 30th, the party will flow through the late night hours with a never ending barbecue and stations set up by all the chefs. There is no set menu, the chefs freestyle the dinner, letting their creativity run wild. A ticket will buy you unlimited food and wine, providing a unique way to spend the evening with family and friends. This is also a chance to sample wines that will be showcased for the first time, like the Chenin Blanc 2016 or the Petit Verdo 2016, collaborations between wine connoisseur Itay Lahat and the Kanatir Farm. There are also spots to set up tents for a night out under the stars.

June 30, 17:00. Tickets must be purchased in advance. NIS 350 for adults, NIS 120 for kids over 12 years of age while it's free for kids under the age of 12. Kanatir farm and vineyard, Golan Heights