When in Israel, eat like the Italians do

Italy Week is here!

From June 25-28, there is an Italian festival happening at Tel Aviv’s cherished Delicatessen, a gorgeous café and deli, serving up a huge selection of cheeses, baked goods, housemade spreads, artisan breads, and home-cooked food for savoring the best of everything. The sister spots by the same owners, Bakery and Cre’me, will be continuing the party with a three-day event as well. Cre’me is the newest spot here and is the one-and-only hot spot for pastry and ice cream pairings.

This partnership with Italy’s Trade Commission promises a four-day festival with four one-of-a-kind workshops. First on the schedule, learn about Aperitivo: a session that teaches attendees about this special part of the day for nibbles and pre-meal drinks–a true social gathering and reason to take a break in the day.

© Shiran Carmel

For more on the drink scene, join the Grappa workshop with Elad Shoham. Learn everything you need to know about Grappa, the fragrant drink, and perfect ending to any meal.

Say cheese as you work your way through all the favorite cheeses of Italy with Nany Seyman on Tuesday’s Cheese Workshop. Learn about how to serve and pair them, plus all the stories and tips behind the staple food group.

The final workshop will take place on Wine Wednesday with Elad Shoham, a one-and-a-half-hour wine tasting event that will feature 20 of the most important wine regions from north to south, from small producers to the classics.

© Idit Ben Uliel

And just when you thought the party was over, think again. On June 26-28 (18:00 - 21:00 p.m.), head over to Bakery and Cre’me for 'La Dolce Vita,' where pastry and ice cream unite for a feast of pizza, dessert, beers, and more.

For more information and the pricing of workshops, click here.