You’ve undoubtedly seen Invader’s work. The prolific (and anonymous) street artist has affixed is video-game–inspired tile mosaics on the side of buildings across the globe, including 200 works that’ve been installed in L.A. since 1999.

Now, Invader’s work is heading inside for a career-spanning survey at Over the Influence. The solo exhibition, L.A.’s first in over a decade, will feature over 50 mosaics alongside a new series of canvas paintingsfrom the artist’s studio practice.

The exhibition runs from November 17 to December 23 in the Arts District gallery, which will also be carrying a limited-edition moasaic cover of the updated edition of the Los Angeles Invasion Guide.