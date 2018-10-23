‘Invader’
You’ve undoubtedly seen Invader’s work. The prolific (and anonymous) street artist has affixed is video-game–inspired tile mosaics on the side of buildings across the globe, including 200 works that’ve been installed in L.A. since 1999.
Now, Invader’s work is heading inside for a career-spanning survey at Over the Influence. The solo exhibition, L.A.’s first in over a decade, will feature over 50 mosaics alongside a new series of canvas paintingsfrom the artist’s studio practice.
The exhibition runs from November 17 to December 23 in the Arts District gallery, which will also be carrying a limited-edition moasaic cover of the updated edition of the Los Angeles Invasion Guide.
|Venue name:
|Over the Influence
|Contact:
|Address:
|
833 E 3rd Street
Los Angeles
90013
|Opening hours:
|Tue–Sun 11am–6pm
|Price:
|Free
|Event website:
|http://overtheinfluence.com/exhibitions/invader/
