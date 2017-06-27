Rejoice: Westbound and Coolhaus' boozy milkshakes return

Ladies and gentlemen, we gather together this weekend to witness the marriage of ice cream and alcohol, thanks to the blessed, brilliant union of Coolhaus and Westbound. Starting on Friday, downtown's stylish craft-cocktail bar is bringing back its boozy-milkshakes for a second year, this time collaborating with Coolhaus, and it's got a new bar manager helming the blender.

This time around, expect three new flavors to get you through this heat wave: the Banana Split, which combines Coolhaus' bananas foster with Aylesbury Duck Vodka, orange juice and the vanilla-tinged Licor 43; the Brandy Alexander, a mix of Copper & Kings brandy, Tempus Fugit's crème de cacao and Coolhaus’ Tahitian vanilla bean ice cream; and for those looking for something a bit more slurpable, try the slushie-inspired Sweet Days of Summer, which amps up Coolhaus' mango sorbet with Avuá Cachaça, lime juice and Thai chili.

The brain behind these blends is Akos Orosz, formerly of the London Academy of Bartenders and Boutiq Bar in Budapest, and he's whipping up these adults-only treats at $16 a pop through September 4. If you're not so into booze and ice cream—who even are you?— Orosz just launched a new line of summer cocktails, as well as a summertime happy hour (Tuesday through Sunday, 5 to 7pm).

