Big Bar's new to-go cocktails go digital with instructional videos

We miss our favorite bars and bartenders, but at least one new program is making it easy to recreate their cocktails in our living rooms.

Los Feliz’s Big Bar, which is currently serving drinks both to-go and on its patio, just launched a digital component for its latest menu, meaning Big Bar’s at-home drinks now include a little bit of tech savvy to show us how it’s done.

Curious about where to begin with that delivered box of ingredients? The Big Bar team recorded an instructional video for all five of its new “midsummer” cocktails—similar to Sushi Bar’s new digital omakase format—and each cocktail box contains a slip of paper that sports a black-and-white square. Simply open up your smartphone’s camera app and then point it at this QR code, and your phone will pull up the how-to, which explains the limited prep you’ll need to do, how to combine the ingredients and how to garnish your drink.

You might have to juice your own lime or rim your cup with their house-made strawberry dust, but these drinks come more or less ready-made, so there’s not too much room for error. The best part? Each to-go cocktail pack has everything you need, including already-peeled citrus and even a silver stirrer here and there.

The new “midsummer” menu includes the Strawberry Swing, involving cognac, Cointreau, lemon, locally made strawberry brandy, and that strawberry dust to garnish; the Midsummer Fox, with orange vodka, Cointreau, pomegranate, lime and soda; the Spicy Margario, made of blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime, tamarind syrup, and Tajín for the glass’s rim; Big Bar’s mai tai, including eight-year–aged rum, white rhum agricole, Cointreau, orgeat and lime; and the Monte Mark, which involves 100-proof bourbon, Benedictine, manzanilla sherry, vermouth, angostura bitters and orange bitters.

Big Bar also has a few non-video cocktails on offer, including classics and some returns of the bar’s favorite house creations. Find them to-go or with online delivery, or leave it to the pros and sip on one of Big Bar’s open patios.

Big Bar is located in Los Feliz at 1927 Hillhurst Ave with hours of 11am to 9pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 11pm Friday and Saturday, and 9am to 9pm Sunday.

Share the story