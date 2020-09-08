The Butcher's Daughter launches De Buena Planta, a vegan-friendly patio pop-up

The Butcher's Daughter is already known for its vegan-friendly fare, but now the café and juice bar is going all in on the beachy, healthful vibes with a new pop-up just across the street. The new De Buena Planta launched over Labor Day Weekend, and now it springs to life every week in a freshly converted Venice parking lot with organic margaritas and tacos, a Friday-to-Sunday affair full of tropical plants and an entirely plant-based menu.

There are of course those signature cold-pressed Butcher's Daughter juices on offer, but now some of those same ingredients also make their way into yuzu-and-basil margaritas; frozen passion fruit piña coladas with reposado tequila; and watermelon mezcalitas with chipotle salt, giving us a separate collection of cocktails than what you'd find at Butcher's Daughter and one with a focus on mezcal and tequila. Been drinking too much in quarantine? De Buena Planta also boasts a daily agua fresca and other non-alcoholic concoctions, such as an almond-milk horchata with cold brew.

On the food front, the entirely gluten-free menu isn't always vegan but every dish—with the exception of the fried-egg desayuno—offers vegan substitutions: You can sub vegan cheese into the quesadilla (which comes standard with Impossible Foods chorizo) or almond parmesan onto the elote. There's coconut ceviche, a daikon-radish take on birria, and an a la plancha section with options of plantains, mushrooms, peppers, pineapple, cauliflower and zucchini—served for one, two or four with house-made tortillas and salsas.

They've even got dairy-free sweets covered, offering vegan paletas in chocolate, banana, vanilla, coffee, and peanut butter, plus vegan tortillas dulces topped with a frozen chocolate mousse. And though it's just a pop-up, there's no official end date in sight—De Buena Planta is set to run at least through the end of this year, and maybe into summer 2021—which means you've got a bit of time to eat your way through all of it.

De Buena Planta is now open at 1118 Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice, with hours of 4 to 9pm Friday to Sunday.

Share the story