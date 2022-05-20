Miami
Frosé at La Côte
Photograph: Courtesy La Côte

17 delicious frozen cocktails to sip in Miami

Living in a city with year-round summer means only one thing: cooling off with a frozen cocktail whenever the opportunity strikes!

Anytime is a good time for a frozen cocktail in Miami. For starters, it’s hot here, like really hot and it stays that way 365 days a year. Some of the country’s best bars are in Miami, which means we know a thing or two about cocktails. For those two reasons, and also because they’re pretty damn great, every day is a good day to sip a spiked slushie. Lucky for thirsty locals, there are plenty of options in this city, and some even come with a view courtesy of one of Miami’s best waterfront bars. Swoon!

Time Out Market Miami
Frozen Sips at the Time Out Market Bar
Photograph: Time Out

Frozen Sips at the Time Out Market Bar

  • Restaurants
  • South Beach

Time Out Market's highly creative cocktail menu was recently updated to include not one but two tequila-based frozen cocktails. There's the tropical Cabana Boy, made with Tromba Blanco Tequila, strawberry, kiwi and pitaya with a dehydrated banana garnish; and the boozy Fro-Rita that features Tromba Blanco Tequila, Le Fete Rosé, agave, lime and a black lava salt rim.

Best frozen cocktails in Miami

Everything at Pretty Swell
Photograph: Courtesy Pretty Swell

2. Everything at Pretty Swell

If you like options, Pretty Swell is the place to order a frozen cocktail. The South of Fifth bar at the new Life House property offers a frozen version of pretty much every drink on the menu. Simply ask for your cocktail “chilled out” and watch as the bartender shaves the ice for it right in front of you. It goes without saying, that this experience is highly Instagrammable.

Gino’s Mojito at Dune Burgers on the Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Dune Burgers on the Beach

3. Gino’s Mojito at Dune Burgers on the Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Key Biscayne

The views from the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s waterfront bar will compel you to order a frozen drink, believe us. Here, you’ve got the choice between a Mango Madness—a refreshing blend of Coruba Rum and mango purée—and Geno’s Mojito (pictured), which was named after bartender Geno Marron and blends Bacardi Silver, Bacardi Limon, Bacardi Peach, simple syrup and mint

Our Piña Colada at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company
Photograph: Courtesy Sweet Liberty

5. Our Piña Colada at Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company

  • Bars
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Featuring fresh ingredients and bursting with complex flavors, this piña colada will make you rethink your stance on umbrella drinks. The award-winning Miami Beach bar makes its own three-rum blend, adds fresh pineapple, coconut cream and Jamaican coffee beans, then tops it all off with a Pedro Ximenez sherry floater. No beach lounger or poolscape is needed to enjoy this baby.

Rum Runner at Monty's Raw Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Monty's Raw Bar

6. Rum Runner at Monty's Raw Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Coconut Grove
  • price 2 of 4

Leave it to a tiki bar in the Keys to have an excess of liquor, not know what to do with it, and decide to mix it all together and create a new drink. In Miami, get your fix of the iconic drink at Coconut Grove’s most iconic tiki bar. The $11 frozen concoction mixes fresh fruit, rum and different liqueurs and juices.

F’rosé at Lido Bayside Grill at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Standard Spa, Miami Beach

7. F’rosé at Lido Bayside Grill at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

  • Restaurants
  • Mediterranean
  • Belle Isle
  • price 2 of 4

“Rosé all day” has long been the battle cry of Miamians everywhere. That was, however, until someone came up with frosé and the icy concoction won the hearts of day-drinking locals everywhere. The OG spot belongs to the bayfront Lido Bayside Grill at the iconic Standard Spa, Miami Beach. Grab a seat near the dock, order a round of f’rosés and watch the sunset with the pink drink in hand. The best part: they only run $7 during happy hour, Monday through Thursday from 4pm to 6pm.

LN2 Caipirinha at Bazaar Mar by José Andrés
Photograph: Darko Zagar

8. LN2 Caipirinha at Bazaar Mar by José Andrés

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Brickell
  • price 3 of 4

When José Andrés does something, he does it with style—and his tableside caipirinha is no exception. This smoking (cold) drink uses liquid nitrogen to freeze a mix of sugar, lime and Avuá Cachaça for a taste of the Brazilian sipper like you’ve never had before. The diminutive drink comes with a tiny wooden spoon, which you’ll want to use or run the risk of a gnarly brainfreeze.

Frozen Muscle Relaxer at Over Under
Photograph: Courtesy Over Under

10. Frozen Muscle Relaxer at Over Under

  • Bars
  • Gastropubs
  • Downtown
  • price 1 of 4

Over Under is back and so is its suite of frozen drinks, ranging in flavors and levels of booziness. The frozen muscle relaxer is a popular choice if you're feeling something tropical as it mixes dark rum, passion fruit, orange, coconut cream and citrus. Oh, and it pairs well with a floater should you want to take things up a notch. 

Frozen cocktails at Carousel Club
Photograph: Courtesy Carousel Club

11. Frozen cocktails at Carousel Club

We’ve kept this heading vague on purpose: Gulfstream Park’s trackside bar offers six different frozen cocktails to choose from. Priced at $14 each, there’s the dessert-like strawberry shortcake with ice cream syrup and vanilla vodka; the Derby-inspired mint julep with mojito syrup and bourbon; and the passion fruit margarita with tequila, just to name a few.

Frosé at La Côte
Photograph: Courtesy La Côte

15. Frosé at La Côte

  • Bars
  • Hotel bars
  • Miami Beach
  • price 3 of 4

A staple of summer cocktails, the frosé has become the season’s ubiquitous frozen drink—and this one in particular packs a punch. It features Clase Azul Tequila, La Pinta Pomegranate Tequila Liqueur and rosé wine. Good luck standing up after a couple of these.

Frozen Margarita at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
Photograph: Courtesy Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

16. Frozen Margarita at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

  • Restaurants
  • Mexican
  • South Beach
  • price 1 of 4

How do you make an already great drink even better? You turn it into a frozen cocktail, which is what the folks at Bodega have done. Their popular frozen margarita is a hit on a hot summer day (every day in Miami, let’s be honest) and comes in flavors like coconut, mango, passion fruit and grapefruit. Plus, you can find it at all Bodega locations (Aventura, South Beach, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach).

