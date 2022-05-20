Anytime is a good time for a frozen cocktail in Miami. For starters, it’s hot here, like really hot and it stays that way 365 days a year. Some of the country’s best bars are in Miami, which means we know a thing or two about cocktails. For those two reasons, and also because they’re pretty damn great, every day is a good day to sip a spiked slushie. Lucky for thirsty locals, there are plenty of options in this city, and some even come with a view courtesy of one of Miami’s best waterfront bars. Swoon!