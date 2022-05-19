The Wharf has been packed with well-dressed Miamians since it opened on the Miami River back in 2017—it even spawned a Fort Lauderdale sibling that opened in 2020. In addition to booze, the outdoor bar is dotted with a selection of food stalls including outposts of Spris Artisan Pizza and La Santa Taqueria. The casual atmosphere wins every time: astroturf and picnic benches encourage mingling. There’s boat parking available for nautical folk too but anyone is welcome to enjoy some champagne during the day or liquor and dancing at night.
Not to brag, but Miami’s waterfront bars really have it all. Whether you’re seeking tropical dive-bar vibes, a swanky spot with flowing champagne and stacked seafood towers, calming pastel bay views for some romance or a lively Miami happy hour before setting out to enjoy a proper meal, we have you covered. Craving fresh air, warm breeze and a little sunshine on your face as you sip your cocktail? No need to wait ‘til summer here! No matter the season, we’re free to sun on Miami’s best beaches, imbibe atop the city’s many rooftop bars and, perhaps best of all, bear witness to its stunning Atlantic sunsets from the best waterfront bars in Miami.
RECOMMENDED: The best bars in Miami