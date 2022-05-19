Not to brag, but Miami’s waterfront bars really have it all. Whether you’re seeking tropical dive-bar vibes, a swanky spot with flowing champagne and stacked seafood towers, calming pastel bay views for some romance or a lively Miami happy hour before setting out to enjoy a proper meal, we have you covered. Craving fresh air, warm breeze and a little sunshine on your face as you sip your cocktail? No need to wait ‘til summer here! No matter the season, we’re free to sun on Miami’s best beaches, imbibe atop the city’s many rooftop bars and, perhaps best of all, bear witness to its stunning Atlantic sunsets from the best waterfront bars in Miami.

