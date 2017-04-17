Miami parking hacks by neighborhood

According to a recent study by TomTom, Miami clocks in as the sixth most congested city in the U.S., which means you’re usually better off taking public transportation or your preferred ridesharing app to get anywhere lest you spend hours stuck in traffic or finding a place to park. But if you do decide to drive, we’ve got you covered with a list of parking hacks to help you find a cheap spot around town.

Brickell

Don’t be intimidated by Brickell City Centre’s fancy façade. The new shopping mall’s underground garage offers customers two hours of free parking. The best part? No validation is required.

Parking in Mary Brickell Village (901 S Miami Ave)? Stop by Publix first and have your ticket validated to receive two hours of free parking. Members of the LA Fitness gym inside the shopping complex pay $1/hour to park. Maybe it’s time you considered a membership?

Key Biscayne

The beachside areas just after Rickenbacker Causeway offer free parking, though finding a spot does require patience. If you’re heading to the center of town or looking to park closer to Crandon Park (which charges an entrance fee per vehicle), consider parking in the area surrounding Village Green Park, which is free and unmetered.

Miami Beach

You didn’t hear it from us, but since Miami Beach residents don’t have parking decals, some folks have parked in residential areas during the day with great success. Since you’re a few blocks west from the beach, consider the short walk to the sand your cardio for the day.

If you’re looking for a more orthodox parking method, the Ocean Drive district has reduced the cost of its parking garages to only $1/hour, making it a much more affordable option than the $4/hour parking meters lining Miami Beach. Look for this along 7th, 12th and 13th streets.

If valet is more up your alley, Upland Miami in the South of Fifth neighborhood just reduced the cost of its valet to only $5 during the day. Grab a quick lunch, order dessert to go and enjoy the scenery for a few extra moments.

Coral Gables

Stop till you drop at the Shops at Merrick Park. Both Equinox and Nordstrom validate parking, making your treat-yourself day a bit sweeter.

Sunset Harbour

Although Sunset Harbour has been riddled with construction for months now, it’s still one of Miami Beach’s best neighborhoods to visit. The reason? Parking is plentiful and often free. The public garage, whose entrance you’ll find on Bay Road between 18th and 20th Streets, is only $1/hr for up to eight hours. If you’re heading to Atma Beauty, Sushi Garage or any of the businesses on West Avenue, we suggest parking in the Fresh Market lot on the corner of 18th Street and West Avenue. Parking is free for customers so just make sure to pop into the supermarket for a cup of coffee or a juice before you head out.

Downtown Miami

Lots in Miami’s busy business district are the most expensive of anywhere else in the city. The solution? When metered spots aren’t available, consider coupling your visit with a quick lunch. Customers of Burrito San (19 SE 1st Ave) receive $1 flat rate parking at the Miami Tower (100 SE 2nd St) for up to three hours, while guests of Zest Miami receive a reduced rate at the Southeast Financial Center building (200 S Biscayne Blvd).

If it's just a quick trip, all Miami Parking Authority parking garages are free for the first 30 minutes. Otherwise, stop in at Whole Foods (299 SE 3rd Ave), where parking is free for customers. Hydrate with a $1 bottled water and you’re all set.

Coconut Grove

The recently opened Sushi Maki restaurant in Coconut Grove is enticing customers with not only free Wi-Fi but also free parking for up to two hours. If you’re not familiar with the area, the new location is adjacent to a Starbucks and Monty’s Raw Bar, so feel free to get creative with your time.

In the area for a morning workout? Coconut Grove’s parking meters are free until 10am. You know what they say: the early bird doesn’t pay to park.

Miami Design District

Palm Court is home to designer shops, high-end restaurants and some very pricey jewelry stores. You know what isn’t expensive? Parking at the luxury outdoor mall, which is just $3 for the first four hours.

Little Havana

While you can almost always find metered parking along Calle Ocho in Little Havana, free parking is readily available on adjacent streets, specifically SW 5th and 7th Streets, and throughout the neighborhood, where residential parking restrictions are not enforced.

North Beach

Parking meters north of 63rd Street in Miami Beach operate between the hours of 8am and 6pm, seven days a week, and are just $1/hour. Heading to the neighborhood for dinner? No need to feed the meter.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.