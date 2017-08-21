Coral Gables celebrates new and improved Miracle Mile with free concert series

This Thursday marks the first installation of Soul on The Mile, a new summer concert series in Coral Gables. For the inaugural party, Magic City Hippies and Soulixer will perform alongside plenty of drinks, food and local vendors.

The concert is produced by Prism Creative Group in partnership with the Business Improvement District of Coral Gables and is meant to bring people out to the recently renovated stretch of Miracle Mile at the McBride Family Plaza (150 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables). Prism did something similar with the A+E District’s Miami Flea and Rooftop Unplugged Session, helping to revitalize the area with awesome local-minded (and free) events.

Soul on the Mile, too, will be free—as long as you RSVP via eventbrite.com. Local businesses (which couldn’t be happier to get this construction over with) will be in attendance. Janette & Co., 5411 Empanadas and more will be dishing out some grub while the Magic City Hippies, one of our favorite bands in town, sprinkles some funk all over Miracle Mile.

