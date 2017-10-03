Exclusive: Announcing the first slate of rock star chefs and restaurants joining Time Out Market Miami

Time Out Market Miami has revealed the first seven chefs and restaurateurs joining the mega food and cultural destination opening in South Beach in 2018, and we’ve got two words for you: Squad goals.

The lineup reads like a mix between the guest list at your dream dinner party and your Miami restaurant bucket list—the chefs whose food you can’t get enough of and the restaurants you’d recommend to even the pickiest of eaters. Time Out Market brings together the best of Miami under one roof and, with it, a few culinary surprises: fresh Mexican tortillas from an on-site tortillera, an exciting restaurant revival and some of our favorite mainland eats making the jump to South Beach. Here’s a preview of what else you can expect.

Jose Mendin goes…Mexican? We know Pubbelly Group’s founding partner can wield Asian and Puerto Rican flavors into something unique and spectacular—think mofongo with shoju broth and bao lechón at Pubbelly Noodle Bar. Catch him at Time Out Market, where he’ll venture into Mexican territory with huitlacoche and give Spanish food a whirl with Valencian fideua, among other dishes.

Pizza from Macchialina’s Michael Pirolo—year-round. If you’ve been lucky enough to sample the Italian restaurant’s pies, you know the one-off special is the kind of dish you pounce on whenever it’s on the menu. Lucky for you, chef Pirolo is bringing his signature pizzas to the market full time, plus several popular antipasti dishes.

Wynwood’s best American fare in SoBe. From Matt Kuscher, a guy who serves homemade chili inside a Frito chips bag, comes this South Beach spinoff of his popular Wynwood spot, Kush. We can only imagine things will get weirder—and more delicious—when he makes his way over the causeway.

Coyo Taco elevates the tortilla game. Mainlanders know the trendy taqueria for its modern take on tacos, such as duck carnitas and charred octopus. And now Miami Beach will get a taste of Coyo’s Mexican street food, with a bonus: made-to-order tortillas from a real tortillera on-site.

A double-dose of Jugofresh’s Matthew Sherman. Not only will a wide selection of Jugofresh’s fresh-pressed juices be available, but Matthew Sherman is bringing back his acclaimed Sunset Harbour restaurant Paradigm Kitchen exclusively for Time Out Market. From paleo to vegan to gluten-free, the menu at Paradigm promises something healthy—and freaking delicious—for everyone.

A Pubbelly alum makes her solo debut. You may not instantly recognize Pubbelly’s executive pastry chef Maria Orantes, but chances are you’ve already fallen for her whimsical desserts like Pubbelly Sushi’s Coco Loco. At BUHT-ER, Orantes will experiment with new techniques and give us more delicious ways to satisfy our sweet tooth.

Time Out Market will feature a total of 17 food concepts, plus three bars and works by local artists, all curated by Time Out Miami editors. More details on additional concepts will be revealed soon, but we thought it wise to pace ourselves. It’s going to be one incredible feast.

Time Out Market Miami (1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach)

Sign up to Time Out Miami to get updates on Time Out Market Miami and more.