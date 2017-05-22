Face of the 'hood: David Foulquier, Park West

Unless you were going to a club, there wasn't much to do in Park West before Fooq's came along in 2015. David Foulquier's Middle Eastern restaurant has been a game changer for the nightlifecentric neighborhood, introducing sidewalk seating, weekend brunch and global cuisine to an area that was always known more for its dancing potential than its dining opportunities. We checked in with the 27-year-old restaurateur for our latest print issue to see how the ever evolving 'hood is shaping up.

Why did you choose an up-and-coming area for your first restaurant?

There’s a lot of history here, and I felt it when I would come eat at Nemesis (the restaurant that was here before). It was raw and organic and had charm. This area felt like a real neighborhood.

Did the neighborhood’s reputation concern you?

I was so excited at the beginning that I didn’t even think twice. When I started coming here, it used to just be one table outside because it was so sketchy and people didn’t want to sit outside. I thought that if I could bring the BMW and Mercedes-Benz crowd to this area, then that would be fucking cool.

Has it ever gotten out of control?

At first, we had a lot of crazy passersby. They were harassing my customers and kind of taking advantage of me for being the new guy on the block. But no one fucks with us anymore. There’s a safe zone around us.

What has changed since you opened?

More strong players and big money have come in—Zaha Hadid’s building down the street, million-dollar club E11EVEN—bringing a more commercial vibe that I don’t think was here before. The blend of tourism and locals has created a lot of good energy.

