Frost Science offers free admission for Irma first responders through September

A lot of gratitude has been pouring in for Florida's first responders, who worked brutally long shifts during Hurricane Irma and continue to traverse our state in attempts to get things up and running again while keeping folks safe. Restaurants, hotels and more have all offered their services for free or at discounted prices. And now Frost Science is joining in with a new special for first responders, active duty military, retired military and veterans with a valid ID: free admission from Friday, September 15, through Sunday, October 1. The special extends to their families (up to five members) as well.

Frost Science will officially reopen to the public this Friday at 9am. You can also catch a rescheduled edition of Frost's planetarium laser light show this Friday at 7pm, or stop by Food@Science, the museum's new restaurant.

And, while you're out and about, you might as well take advantage of PAMM's post-Irma special: two days of free admission.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.