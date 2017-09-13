Here’s a list of Miami bars and restaurants offering free Wi-Fi after Hurricane Irma

For some of us, post-Hurricane-Irma cabin fever is so real that we can’t wait to get back to work. But what if your office is still without power? And, worst yet, without internet connection?! No need to panic, plenty of Miami bars and restaurants open today are serving up a side of free Wi-Fi for those needing to catch up on work (or check Instagram, whatever).
We’ll be updating this as more locations are announced, so be sure to check back regularly.
Starbucks at Aventura Mall. 10am–9:30pm
Concrete Beach Brewery. Noon–10pm
Gin + Collins and AC lounge. 7am–1am
ALL DAY. 7am–7pm
Gramps Bar. 11am–1am
Baby Jane. Noon–3am
Naked Taco. 7am–11pm
Tacology. Noon–11pm
Coyo Taco Wynwood. 11am–2am
Cantina La Veinte. Noon–midnight
Green Street Cafe. 7:30am–3am
Cheeseburger Baby. 11am–11pm
Red, the Steakhouse. 5:30pm–midnight
Palm Court in the Miami Design District (tip: sit near Estefan Kitchen or Ella).
OTL. 8am–6pm
The Butcher Shop. 11am–midnight
