Here’s a list of Miami bars and restaurants offering free Wi-Fi after Hurricane Irma

By Virginia G Posted: Wednesday September 13 2017, 11:13am

Photograph: Jeff Herron
Gin + Collins

For some of us, post-Hurricane-Irma cabin fever is so real that we can’t wait to get back to work. But what if your office is still without power? And, worst yet, without internet connection?! No need to panic, plenty of Miami bars and restaurants open today are serving up a side of free Wi-Fi for those needing to catch up on work (or check Instagram, whatever).

We’ll be updating this as more locations are announced, so be sure to check back regularly.

Starbucks at Aventura Mall. 10am–9:30pm

Concrete Beach BreweryNoon–10pm

Gin + Collins and AC lounge. 7am–1am

ALL DAY. 7am–7pm

Gramps Bar. 11am–1am

Baby Jane. Noon–3am

Naked Taco. 7am–11pm

Tacology. Noon–11pm

Coyo Taco Wynwood. 11am–2am

Cantina La Veinte. Noon–midnight

Green Street Cafe. 7:30am–3am

Cheeseburger Baby. 11am–11pm

Red, the Steakhouse. 5:30pm–midnight

Palm Court in the Miami Design District (tip: sit near Estefan Kitchen or Ella).  

OTL8am–6pm

The Butcher Shop11am–midnight

Staff writer
By Virginia G 234 Posts

Virginia is the editor of Time Out Miami. As a born-and-bred Miami girl, her cravings for croquetas are discerning and her hair is impermeable to humidity. Follow her on Twitter at @virginwrites.

For any feedback or for more information email

