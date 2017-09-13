Here’s a list of Miami bars and restaurants offering free Wi-Fi after Hurricane Irma

For some of us, post-Hurricane-Irma cabin fever is so real that we can’t wait to get back to work. But what if your office is still without power? And, worst yet, without internet connection?! No need to panic, plenty of Miami bars and restaurants open today are serving up a side of free Wi-Fi for those needing to catch up on work (or check Instagram, whatever).

We’ll be updating this as more locations are announced, so be sure to check back regularly.

Starbucks at Aventura Mall. 10am–9:30pm

Concrete Beach Brewery. Noon–10pm

Gin + Collins and AC lounge. 7am–1am

ALL DAY. 7am–7pm

Gramps Bar. 11am–1am

Baby Jane. Noon–3am

Naked Taco. 7am–11pm

Tacology. Noon–11pm

Coyo Taco Wynwood. 11am–2am

Cantina La Veinte. Noon–midnight

Green Street Cafe. 7:30am–3am

Cheeseburger Baby. 11am–11pm

Red, the Steakhouse. 5:30pm–midnight

Palm Court in the Miami Design District (tip: sit near Estefan Kitchen or Ella).

OTL. 8am–6pm

The Butcher Shop. 11am–midnight

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.