Little Havana is finally getting its very own museum

Little Havana wasn't always known for its Cubanos (and Cubanos), and the new El Museo de Little Havana intends to prove just that.

The museum will shed light on the neighborhood's storied history as a jazz hub, its past as a homestead for Miami farmers and its previous incarnation as a flourishing Jewish community—long before becoming Miami's largest Hispanic quarter.

Barlington Group (responsible for Ball & Chain and other local businesses) and HistoryMiami are behind the cultural institution, which aims to showcase the social, cultural and political impact the area has had in South Florida. "Little Havana, as it became known, served as the lightning rod for Greater Miami's emergence as an international city,” said Dr. Paul George, HistoryMiami's resident historian. Exhibits will largely comprise historic photographs and artifacts from the neighborhood, most of which will be sourced from and curated by HistoryMiami.

El Museo de Little Havana (1637 SW 8th St) is set to open late 2017—that is unless construction runs on Cuban time.

