One of Southern California's favorite taco joints is coming to Wynwood

For all Miami’s rich Latin and Hispanic influence, we don’t have as many great taco joints as one might think. That’s certainly not to say we’re in a taco desert—a trip to Coyo Taco, Bodega or Taquiza makes that very clear. But there is certainly room in this city for more taco folk.

Enter The Taco Stand. The matter-of-factly named but fiercely beloved taco chain that originated in San Diego announced this week that it has its sights set on Wynwood. The Taco Stand’s first east coast location will be in a 1,700 square foot space in Miami’s art district (313 NW 25th Street), surrounded by fellow newcomers like Federal Donuts and Dizengoff as well as neighborhood favorites like Zak the Baker and Coyo Taco.

The Taco Stand specializes in authentic Tijuana-style tacos and makes in-house handmade corn tortillas. The menu features all the classics you would expect (al pastor, carne asada) as well as burritos, breakfast options, paletas and churros. The tacos hover around $3–4 a piece.

The Taco Stand is shooting for a November opening at the moment. When it arrives, it will be open Sunday–Thursday from 11am–10pm and Friday–Saturday 11am–2am, which should give you plenty of time to stuff your face.

