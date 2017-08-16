Six places to celebrate the solar eclipse in Miami

If you haven't heard about the eclipse by now, congratulations. That’s truly impressive. Because, while you were doing whatever it is you were doing, the world has been chattering nonstop about the solar phenomenon happening on Monday, which will provide a rare total eclipse to a small patch of North America. Sadly, Miami isn’t in the total blackout zone, but we will see about an 80 percent eclipse around 1pm EST) pretty cool and 2) an excuse to leave work early. And here are some place where you can do just that. (Just make sure you've got your glasses first).

EAST, Miami

In partnership with Modern ŌM, EAST hotel will host a free solar meditation session on its north deck (BYO yoga mat and water). The meditation session will start at 1pm and continue through the start of the eclipse until 2:30pm. Afterward, you’ll be nice and centered for the final stage of the eclipse—and possibly celebratory cocktails at East’s rooftop lounge, Sugar. Aug 21 1–4:20pm; free.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Naturally, Miami’s new science museum is hosting a solar eclipse watch party. They’ll distribute special solar eclipse glasses (included in the $28 cost of admission) and livestream the NASA Eclipse Megacast. Visitors can also check out the museum’s solar telescopes for an up-close view of the skies. Aug 21 1:25-4:20pm; $28.

1 Hotel

1 Hotel South Beach’s lobby bar has prepared a lunar cocktail in honor of the eclipse. The Eclipse Over Collins ($18, available now through August 21) is made with gin, activated charcoal and diamond luster; it swirls around in your glass like the night sky. Bonus science content: you can also join 1 Hotel this Friday at 7pm for their new scholar series event, where New York Times bestseller Wallace J. Nichols will chat about his book Blue Mind.

Deering Estate

Head to this 444-acre preserve for a viewing party courtesy of the Southern Cross Astronomical Society. These folks will have some serious professional equipment on site and are always happy to answer any questions you have about the eclipse, space or where you parked your car. You’ll have to bring your own protective eyewear though. Aug 21 1–4pm; $12 for adults, $7 for children.

Jezebel Bar + Kitchen

The new Miami Beach lounge Jezebel is offering an out-of-this-world cocktail for one day only. The—wait for it—Total Eclipse of the Heart ($16) is made with Tito’s Vodka, Kahlúa, milk, simple syrup and lemon and served with a coffee sugar rim. Act fast as it’s only available on Monday. Aug 21 5pm–5am

Cantina La Veinte

Cantina La Veinte’s solar eclipse-inspired cocktail, the Sweet Dream ($15), will give you the much-needed boost to make the most of your eclipse day—whether you’re actually watching it or just using alcohol to cope with the fact that you couldn’t find any eclipse glasses. It’s made from Patron XO Cafe, Frangelico and heavy cream with coffee beans garnished on top in an adorable little moon shape. Aug 21 noon–midnight

