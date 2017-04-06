The best things to do in Miami this weekend: Apr 7–9

Fri 7

Wellness Escape

Fontainebleau Miami Beach's first annual Wellness Escape is just the motivation you need to get in shape for summer. Take part in two straight days of fitness classes, meditation sessions and all sorts of good-for-you fun. Guests can pay per class or opt for a pack of classes for workouts such as Barry's Bootcamp, JetSet Pilates, Green Monkey yoga and others.

Period.

This provocative new exhibit takes a look at the single most important occurrence to punctuate a woman's life: menstruation. In "Period," a group of local and international artists explore Merriam-Webster's definitions of a period (a portion of time determined by some recurring phenomenon; a single cyclic occurrence of menstruation) through moving photographs, illustrations and paintings that capture the beauty, stigma and experience of having a period.

Tortuga Music Festival

Sing along at Fort Lauderdale’s fifth annual Tortuga Music Festival, a three-day party featuring country, rock and roots favorites. Thousands pour onto Fort Lauderdale’s beachside as diverse performers like Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Nelly take the stage. The festival benefits the Rock the Ocean Foundation, which works to increase public awareness about issues impacting the world’s oceans.

MISO Pop-Up Concert

The weather is just right for a free outdoor concert in Miami Design District's beautiful Palm Court. Make the rounds at ella Cafe and Estefan Kitchen for a bite and sit back to enjoy Hollywood classics performed by the Miami Symphony Orchestra.

Sat 8

The Cabaret South Beach

An elevated happy our experience is what you're in for at Shelborne South Beach's rousing cabaret. Arrive early to take advantage of beat-the-clock specials on bites from the hotel's Sarsparilla Club and discounted drinks and stay late for the performances at the hotel's Drawing Room lounge. From piano players to jazz singers to bartenders, top local talent provides the entertainment.

Hatch

Meet Miami's premier female entrepreneurs, artisans and performers at the inaugural Hatch market, dedicated to highlighting Miami women. You'll find small-batch goods, a kids's corner for little ones to play, a poetry bus set up for readings, exercise demos and more—all led by and lady approved.

CultureFest 305

Celebrate locals's best, tastiest and most inspiring contributions to the city during this daylong festival dedicated to all things 305. Expect a jam-packed day of performances, family-friendly activities, demonstrations and appearances from only-in-Miami personalities—an alligator wrestler, a quinceañera dress maker and the founder of Robert is Here, among numerous others.

Run for the Roses

The best time you'll have scoping and bidding on art is at Locust Projects's annual fundraiser. Pick up a new piece by a local contemporary artist during the evening's silent auction and dance and drink the night away. Bold bowties and over-the-top hats are encouraged.

Sun 9

Homage to Nowruz

Celebrate the Persian New Year with a festive, four-course feast prepared by Byblos's chef Stuart Cameron. The evening—hosted by roving dinner series Saffron Supper Club, which celebrates Middle Eastern culture in South Florida—starts with a cocktail reception featuring themed canapés followed by traditional lamb, tahdig and orange-flavored sweets. RSVP is required.

Silky Sundays

Employees Only is bringing its popular weekly party from New York City to South Beach, where Sunday nights are already pretty lit. At midnight (talk about kickstarting the week!), lights dim and staff members slip into silky pajamas to signal the start of sexy burlesque performances, including a special dance for one lucky audience member.

Dry Powder

Sarah Burgess's slashing dark comedy about corporate greed and image control stars Katherine McDonald (Jenny), Alex Alvarez (Seth), Stephen Anthony (Rick) and Robert Strain (Jeff) as partners in a private-equity firm who are at odds over a deal. It's directed by GableStage's artistic director, Joseph Adler.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

Florida’s largest county fair, better known as the Youth Fair, is back and chock-full of events and activities for the whole family. Expect more than 90 carnival rides, live concerts, shows and a European-style circus all in one place.

All the Way

President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s attempts to wangle passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 form the basis of this wonky historical drama, with a diverse cast of characters that includes Martin Luther King Jr., Lady Bird Johnson, J. Edgar Hoover and more.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.