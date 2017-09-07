The mayor just ordered a second round of evacuations for Miami-Dade

As of Thursday afternoon, Miami-Dade now has three mandatory evacuation zones ahead of Hurricane Irma: A, B and C.

Mayor Gimenez announced during a press conference that residents of Zone C, which includes areas south of Coral Way, some parts of Leisure City near Homestead and a portion of Little Havana, must evacuate immediately. The announcement follows an 11am weather advisory issuing a hurricane watch for Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which means hurricane-like conditions are expected within 48 hours. Storm surge reaching up to 10 feet is also expected for some parts of South Florida.

On Wednesday, Mayor Gimenez urged those residents of Zone A (Bal Harbour, Bay Harbour Islands, Golden Beach, Indian Creek Village, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, Sunny Isles Beach and Surfside) “to seek shelter outside evacuation zones” to seek shelter outside evacuation zones. (For a list of local shelters, click here).

Here’s how to find out which evacuation zone you live in; or check out this color-coded PDF map for more information. Keep up to date by following the Mayor’s official Facebook and Twitter.

