The most Instagrammable floors in Miami

Stunning Art Deco buildings aren't the only Miami architecture worth Instagramming. Look down and you'll find terrazzo floors in immaculate condition, spectacular Cuban tile and pricey mosaics ready for social media fame. You could be walking on literal gold in Miami! If you too #haveathingwithfloors, we invite you to check out this collection of Insta-worthy shoe backdrops snapped across Miami.
1. Hyde Lounge at SLS South Beach, where the floors are as pretty as the people suntanning.
2. Ball and Chain, giving you stunning Cuban tile to salsa all over, of course.
Admiring the beautiful Cuban tile floor @BallandChainMia, perfect for day drinking or night salsa dancing. #MiamiDetails #ColorsofMiami #CubanTile #BallandChainMiami #LittleHavana #CalleOcho #IHaveAThingWithFloors #IHaveThisThingWithFloors #MiamiFloors #IgersMiami
3. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, with its beautiful seahorse by the seashore (pool).
4. The Villa Casa Casuarina, because gold. Versace's former pool is lined with 24-karat tiles.
5. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, where one beautiful room gives way to another. Our pick? The geometric floor in the loggia.
6. Colony Theatre—terrazo floors and geometric patterns?! We can't even.
7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where the floors are so fancy they're decked in bow ties.
8. Deering Estate does high-low to a T: flashy chandeliers with basic checkered floors. We think it works.
9. The Tides South Beach keeps it OG with classic terrazzo floors from the '30s. Perfection.
