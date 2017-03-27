  • Blog
The most Instagrammable floors in Miami

By Austin Langlois Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 6:23pm

Stunning Art Deco buildings aren't the only Miami architecture worth Instagramming. Look down and you'll find terrazzo floors in immaculate condition, spectacular Cuban tile and pricey mosaics ready for social media fame. You could be walking on literal gold in Miami! If you too #haveathingwithfloors, we invite you to check out this collection of Insta-worthy shoe backdrops snapped across Miami.

1. Hyde Lounge at SLS South Beach, where the floors are as pretty as the people suntanning.

tiles that match my mood. 🔶🔷 //blog coming soon

A post shared by CAT WILLIAMS (@thecatwilliams) on

2. Ball and Chain, giving you stunning Cuban tile to salsa all over, of course.

3. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, with its beautiful seahorse by the seashore (pool).

4. The Villa Casa Casuarina, because gold. Versace's former pool is lined with 24-karat tiles. 

Versace mansion #villacasacasuarina #miami #southbeach #travelblogger

A post shared by Nicole (@sip_or_swig) on

5. Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, where one beautiful room gives way to another. Our pick? The geometric floor in the loggia.

6. Colony Theatre—terrazo floors and geometric patterns?! We can't even. 

Plot twist

A post shared by nickcummings1 (@nickcummings1) on

7. Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where the floors are so fancy they're decked in bow ties. 

A post shared by Rob Streicker (@streickforward) on

8. Deering Estate does high-low to a T: flashy chandeliers with basic checkered floors. We think it works. 

Main hall

A post shared by Daniel Vergara Mancera (@danvergaman) on

9. The Tides South Beach keeps it OG with classic terrazzo floors from the '30s. Perfection.

Beautiful terrazzo flooring from 1936. #tidesmiami #oceandrive #miami #southbeach #artdeco #floors

A post shared by V Söderqvist (@stockholmvimi) on

 

Austin Langlois
By Austin Langlois

Austin Langlois is a recovering northerner who traded his scarf for sunglasses and now calls Miami home. He is an aspiring photographer, adventurous foodie and is addicted to podcasts. Follow him on Twitter at @Austin_Langlois.

