Get to know South Beach's architectural gems and iconic edifices with our guide to the best Art Deco buildings in Miami.

Looking to explore Art Deco? Ice cream cone pastels, geometric lines and curves, chrome accents and decorative fountains are just a few characteristics that distinguish the iconic buildings of Miami Beach’s Art Deco Historic District. The waterfront Lummus Park offers a wide-angle view of Ocean Drive’s Art Deco skyline, though the signature style can be spotted throughout the neighborhood, from Lincoln Road to Washington Avenue.

Miami has the highest concentration of Art Deco buildings in the world, and their preservation has saved the South Beach skyline from becoming a canyon of condos. Amazingly, these buildings were nearly destroyed by developers in the early 1970s. Their survival is due to a handful of activists who, in 1976, founded the Miami Design Preservation League (MDPL). With their help, a number of the best Miami hotels, and even some South Beach clubs, have maintained their beautiful façades and historical designation.

