Where to go for the best National Rosé Day drink specials in Miami

Even though Miami is the city of perpetual sunshine, we’d be remiss to overlook the unofficial start of summer: National Rosé Day. The season’s drink of choice gets its own day, June 10, and restaurants around town are giving you plenty of reasons to celebrate. Below we’ve rounded up the best rosé deals to take advantage of this Saturday.

River Yacht Club

Two words: Free rosé. Need we say more? Mention this article and receive a complimentary glass of River Yacht Club’s propriety label, a crisp Cotes de Provence rosé.

Atton Brickell Miami

Head to the hotel’s rooftop bar and sip on half-off glasses of rosé from 5–8pm.

NaiYaRa

Arrive between 5 and 7pm and take advantage of discounted bites and $7 glasses of rosé.

Skybar at Shore Club

Head to this lantern-lit back garden and enjoy 20 percent off bottles of rosé in honor of National Rosé Day.

American Social Brickell

Brunch and rosé were made for each other, and American Social Brickell is offering bottomless Chandon rosé ($34.95) on special exclusively on Saturday.

CORSAIR kitchen + bar

Busy on Saturday? Extend the celebration into Sunday and the rest of the month at the Turnberry Isle restaurant, offering specials on glasses of frosé ($10) and bottles of rosé ($42) throughout June.

The Miami EDITION

Whispering Angel is just $10 at Market during happy hour (4–7pm), as is frosé at downstairs club Basement.

TATEL Miami

This newly opened Spanish restaurant is offering free glasses of Muga rosé when you book a dinner reservation with them on National Rosé Day.

Artisan Beach House

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour’s Artisan Beach House celebrates the start of summer with an exclusive deal on its Albertus Magnus pinot noir rosé. Normally priced at $125, it goes for $75 on Saturday.

Swizzle Bar

This tropical cocktail bar at the Washington Park Hotel has created a special rosé drink with a sunny name, Côte de la Plage ($13). It’s made with Miraval rosé, Giffard Pamplemousse rosé and fresh watermelon. It’s not on the menu, so you’ll need to specially request it.

Nikki Beach

The SoBe restaurant’s usual Rosé Saturday is turning up for the special day—enjoy $5 glasses, $25 bottles and $2 lychee rosewater popsicles all day. For a deal on food, stop by between 4 and 6pm when oysters are $2, prosciutto pizza is $15 and buttery lobster rolls are $20 a pop.

BLT Prime

After you hit a round on the links, stop into BLT Prime and try out the Riviera Cactus ($12) on special for June 10. The cocktail is made with Chateau de Bernes rosé, prickly pear, fresh lemon juice and garnished with rosemary.

Pubbelly Sushi

The Brickell City Centre restaurant is offerings its extensive collection of rosés at 30 percent off all day Saturday.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Stop in from 5:30–7:30pm on Saturday and get your choice of free Gérard Bertrand Cotes Des Rosé or Cotes Des Rosé sparkling. Appetizers will also be provided.

Kiki on the River

What pairs better with rosé than oysters? Not much, if you ask us. Stop by Kiki on Saturday from noon to 4pm and get a dozen oysters and a bottle of Whispering Angel rosé for just $49.95. Sounds like the ideal brunch to us.

