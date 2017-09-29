You can shop the Amazon Treasure Truck in Miami this afternoon

Earlier this month, we told you about the Amazon Treasure Truck, which makes its way around the country hawking all sorts of hard-to-get goodies.

And if you checked your Amazon app this morning, you know that the magical truck is finally hitting the road in Miami this afternoon. Find it parked at Jungle Plaza in the Design District from 11am to 5pm, and be among the first people in the country to experience Amazon’s new mobile shop.

Unlike other roving stores, the Amazon Treasure Truck is stocked with limited merchandise, which shoppers order from the app and pick up at the vehicle at a designated timeslot. On board today is the just-released Nintendo SNES Classic, which is primed to be one of the biggest holiday gifts of the year. Get those digits ready.

