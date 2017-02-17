Your perfect day in Downtown Miami

Looking to spend the day exploring Downtown Miami? We have you covered with an hour-by-hour itinerary packed with things to do, places to see and lots of opportunities to eat and drink around the Miami neighborhood.

Morning

9am: Saturdays in Downtown begin with yoga. Take your pick from a 9am class at Bayfront Park (301 N Biscayne Blvd) or Museum Park (1075 Biscayne Blvd)—both free, drop-in options that require students to bring their own mats. The calming bay breeze cancels out the street noise.

10:30am: Keep up the good work and head to Manna Life Food for an organic superfood arepa topped with avocado, hemp hearts and spirulina chimichurri (it puts basic avocado toast to shame), plus an iced (vegan) lava latte with three types of “mylks.” It only tastes sinful—trust us.

11:30am: Miami’s best deals on fine jewelry and watches are at the Seybold Building (36 NE First St). There are hundreds of family-owned shops across several floors, so take your time browsing.

Courtesy CC/Flickr/Rafael Montilla

Afternoon

Noon: For a young city, Miami has a heck of a past. Learn all about it at HistoryMiami Museum, which is filled with old photographs, refugee artifacts and props from movies and shows filmed here. Interactive exhibits take visitors through Seminole villages, Miami Beach during Beatlemania and various other areas.

2pm: Duck into hidden Spanish hot spot NIU Kitchen for a proper Catalan lunch. Food is served tapas-style, though we find the Ous (poached eggs with truffled potato foam, jamón ibérico and black truffle) and steak tartare sandwich impossible to share.

Photograph: Stephan Goettlicher

Night

5pm: Greet the evening with a Prohibition-inspired drink atop the Langford Hotel’s rooftop bar, Pawn Broker. Watch the sun set and hear the whirl of traffic fade while sipping a Bees Knees.

7pm: Even when the nabe feels like a ghost town (i.e., any day after 6pm), you can always count on the rustic trattoria Soya e Pomodoro to provide a little life. The cozy restaurant doles out fresh pastas in homemade sauces and regularly hosts live jazz in the evenings.

9pm: Happy hour is a relative term at Lilt Lounge, which offers discounted drinks (choose from a variety of champagne, wine and spirits) and $1 oysters daily from 8 to 10pm. Also on tap: a rotating set of live bands playing everything from salsa to jazz to bossanova.

Photograph: Juan Fernando Ayora

