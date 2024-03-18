The best cheap hotels in Miami are going to help you spend more on the things that matter—like Cuban food and mojitos

Thanks to all of the fantastic attractions, restaurants and bars, Miami will drain your bank account if you’re not careful. That’s why finding a good cheap hotel can make all the difference when you're embarking upon a budget vacation here.

But we’re not talking about slumming it at moldy old motels with suspiciously stained mattresses. Instead, you can discover wallet-friendly lodgings all over the city that feature enchanting hidden cocktail bars and even gorgeous MiMo-style architecture. Some are within walking distance of the best beaches in the city and others will have you just around the corner from the best brunches. So of all the best cheap hotels in Miami, which is the best fit for your vacay? Let’s pick your perfect stay…

Updated for March 2024: We're giving you even more reason to visit Miami with the addition of two new places to stay; both are airport hotels with outdoor pools and amenities that will make you feel right at home.

RECOMMENDED: The best boutique hotels in Miami