Miami
cheap miami hotels
booking.com

The 12 best cheap hotels in Miami

The best cheap hotels in Miami are going to help you spend more on the things that matter—like Cuban food and mojitos

Written by
Virginia Gil
&
Ryan Pfeffer
Contributor
Danielle Goldstein
Thanks to all of the fantastic attractions, restaurants and bars, Miami will drain your bank account if you’re not careful. That’s why finding a good cheap hotel can make all the difference when you're embarking upon a budget vacation here.

But we’re not talking about slumming it at moldy old motels with suspiciously stained mattresses. Instead, you can discover wallet-friendly lodgings all over the city that feature enchanting hidden cocktail bars and even gorgeous MiMo-style architecture. Some are within walking distance of the best beaches in the city and others will have you just around the corner from the best brunches. So of all the best cheap hotels in Miami, which is the best fit for your vacay? Let’s pick your perfect stay…

Updated for March 2024: We're giving you even more reason to visit Miami with the addition of two new places to stay; both are airport hotels with outdoor pools and amenities that will make you feel right at home. 

RECOMMENDED: The best boutique hotels in Miami

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every hotel featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines

Best cheap hotels in Miami

Freehand
1. Freehand

1. Freehand

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4

Small, intimate and quirky, the Freehand has more character than many of its South Beach competitors. The interior is a whimsical Pueblo-Deco blend, dotted with vintage pieces from flea markets. The rooms are cozy and thoughtfully decorated with a chic, minimalist touch. You’ll find a writing desk and other charming amenities in each unit. It is technically a hostel, so you can choose from shared rooms for eight or private rooms for two. The whole place has a homey feel that promotes mingling among its international guests—who often socialize with bikini-clad locals by the Freehand’s courtyard pool.

Where is it? The south end of Mid Beach, a short drive from the Convention Center, Botanical Garden and Lincoln Road Mall.

Which room? Travelling in a group? Book the Bungalow, it comes with a kitchen, living room and private bathroom.

Time Out tip: The Freehand offers the best dinner/drinks combo on Miami Beach with its Broken Shaker cocktail bar and the adjacent 27, a locavore restaurant serving up dishes inspired by Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.

Freehand
Check prices
The Vagabond Hotel
booking.com

2. The Vagabond Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Miami

Draped in the neighborhood’s signature MiMo-style architecture, this lovable old school 44-room hotel features modern amenities with retro accents. The Vagabond originally opened in 1953, an alleged hang of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. Its restoration has been heartily received by locals and lovers of old Miami. At the center of the bi-level property is a pristine mosaic pool, whose iconic tile mermaid was restored from the original. Most of the rooms are small, fitting only an armoire rather than a full closet, but comfortable and contemporary. Vagabond Kitchen and Bar, the restaurant on property, serves modern gastro fare and a lively brunch on Sundays.

Where is it? Upper East Side, on the edge of Little Haiti and Little River, and minutes from the bay.

Which room? Electra Deluxe. Not only is it larger, but has a sitting area with sofa, mini-fridge and Keurig coffeemaker.

Time Out tip: Head to the pool bar for live entertainment and cocktails. It’s open until midnight on weekends – a great chance to pregame a bit before a night out.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Victor
3. Hotel Victor

3. Hotel Victor

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach

Adjacent to the Versace Mansion, the Victor is every bit as rich and opulent as the designer label itself. Another designer, however, Jacques Garcia (the man behind Hôtel Costes in Paris), is responsible for beautifully adapting the 1930s building into Victor’s modern structure. He based the interiors on warm beige tones and distinctly accented the lobby with bold ox blood, magenta and emerald furnishings. The mosaic-tiled pool, while small, is similarly striking, as are the spa (with hammam) and Bice Ristorante. Luxurious guest rooms have a touch of boudoir about them, plus infinity bathtubs and huge walk-in showers.

Where is it? South Beach, about five minutes' walk from the Art Deco District and five minutes' drive from Lincoln Road Mall.

Which room? The King Suite with balcony takes full advantage of that stellar view. It also has an infinity-edge soaker tub and a Californian king bed.

Time Out tip: Skip the nearby Ocean Drive restaurants—generally expensive and not that tasty—and walk a half mile to Taquiza, one of our favorite taco joints in Miami.

Read more
Check prices
Novotel Brickell Miami
4. Novotel Brickell Miami

4. Novotel Brickell Miami

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 2 of 4

For a city that can’t get enough of its rooftop views, we’re surprised more people haven’t discovered the one from Novotel Brickell's pool deck, which takes in all of downtown Miami. You'll find your fair share of business travelers here, given its proximity to the airport and financial institutions headquartered nearby, but it’s also convenient for families who wish to stay close to a number of popular Miami attractions. And with Brickell’s growing popularity, this hotel is one of the only places left in the neighborhood that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Where is it? Miami's urban haven Brickell, within easy reach of Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and the Kaseya Center.

Which room? You don't have to be a business mogul to book the Executive Suite, which we'd recommend for the floor-to-ceiling windows alone.

Time Out tip: You can actually use public transport in Brickell. Skip Uber and use the Metromover (your closest station is the Financial District). It’ll take you right to Brickell City Centre mall.

Read more
Check prices
Casa Faena
5. Casa Faena

5. Casa Faena

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4

How does an apartment-style hotel stand out in beautiful, Art Deco-driven Miami Beach? First, it needs a notable patron, which you have in Argentinian hotelier Alan Faena, who purchased the property, restored its 520 rooms and christened it Casa Faena. The Mediterranean-style hotel features contemporary rooms, a sun-drenched courtyard and a garden terrace, where guests can relax and sip cocktails. There’s also a restaurant next to the lobby that serves Mexican cuisine in a casual setting. Casa Faena is on the western side of Collins Avenue, but the beach is but a mere two-minute walk away.

Where is it? The busy end of Mid Beach and less than a block to the sand.

Which room? The King Studio Suite comes with a soaking tub and a spacious terrace.

Time Out tip: Take full advantage of that proximity to the beach and grab supplies from the hotel. They provide guests with free chairs, parasols, towels and bottled water.

Read more
Check prices
Circa 39
6. Circa 39

6. Circa 39

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 1 of 4

Bringing the South Beach party to Mid-Beach, bustling boutique Circa 39 ticks all the trendy boxes. Step inside the airy lobby, where white walls and breeze-permitting windows expand upon your spatial perceptions. Breaking the blank space is art and soft furnishings with beach-infused aesthetics, plus wicker furniture and quirkily colourful light fixtures. Further within the hotel, purple corridors and a red elevator liven up the minimalism. When you fancy a drink, drop into WunderBar, where happy hour means happy hour. For those with rumbling stomachs, the hotel’s restaurant, Jules Kitchen, serves brightly-coloured comfort food from around the globe—tacos, BBQ chicken and burgers as well as brunch. The vibe is generally lively, especially by the small pool and courtyard, which has curtained beds for canoodling. Ooh la la.

Where is it? In the heart of Mid Beach, less than five minutes' walk to the sand and a trolley stop.

Which room? Traveling in a group? Book a 'Double Double' and pay just $10 extra per head for your third and fourth guests.

Time Out tip: Got a Florida driver’s license? Book directly through Circa 39 to get 50 percent off parking and the resort fee, as well as free continental breakfast for two. If you're from elsewhere in the States, you'll get the best rate, plus a complimentary cocktail per day at WunderBar.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel St. Michel
booking.com

7. Hotel St. Michel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 2 of 4

Brimming with classic European charm is the Hotel St. Michel. Beginning life in 1926 as the Sevilla Hotel, and then refurbished and renamed in 1995, the petite Miami gem sits in a prime location for anyone interested in exploring Coconut Grove. With lush, intertwining flora and ornate fans embellishing the lobby, the hotel has an air of tranquillity. This is met by the contrasting, distinguished rooms consisting of deep wood flooring, rich and dark paneled walls and antique furniture. Before you get to those rooms, however, you’re in for an incredible ride on a 1920s-style brass elevator.

Where is it? Based in the heart of Coral Gables, just three miles from Kennedy Park and sixe miles from downtown Miami.

Which room? If you're after a bit of extra space (we're talking separate lounging areas), book a King or Double Bed Suite.

Time Out tip: The St. Michel doesn’t have a pool, but the Venetian Pool, one of the coolest public lidos in Miami, is a short Uber away.

Read more
Check prices
Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South
8. Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South

8. Hilton Garden Inn Miami Brickell South

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 1 of 4

It turns out you don’t always get what you pay for, because the Hilton Garden Inn is a surprisingly affordable hotel in the residential part of Brickell. One would expect to shell out hundreds for accommodations that are just a short drive from Key Biscayne and its numerous attractions, as well as Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and the Port of Miami. To that end, this Hilton is a perfect place for cruisers looking to spend a few days in the city before sailing to the Caribbean. You won’t find sprawling downtown views here, but you will get stellar service and a convenient location.

Where is it? Brickell South, less than ten-minutes' drive to Virginia Key and a 30-minute walk to Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.

Which room? All the rooms are of a top, equal standard, but if you can bag a pool view room, then you're onto a winner.

Time Out tip: If you can avoid that snooze button, wake up before sunrise and cross the street to the waterfront Alice Wainwright Park. You’ll be treated to one of the best sunrise views in Miami.

Read more
Check prices
New Yorker Boutique Hotel
booking.com

9. New Yorker Boutique Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Little Haiti / Lemon City
  • price 2 of 4

The New Yorker Boutique Hotel is a safe bet among the vintage MiMo hotels of Miami’s Upper Eastside—which can certainly be hit-or-miss. But this baby blue boutique will have you feeling like Don Draper on a tropical vacation. The rooms were clearly not thrown together in a rush. They are decorated to reflect the neighborhood’s design backbone. There’s also a small pool and courtyard in case you need some fresh air. Although the neighborhood is one of Miami’s fastest growing, you’re not an unreasonable distance from downtown and South Beach either—and you’ll save some serious change opting for this location.

Where is it? On the Upper East Side, overlooking Legion Park and a 15-minute drive from Jungle Island, the revamped eco-adventure park on Watson Island.

Which room? The Artist Biscayne Suite has a separate living and dining room, plus a view of the park on the other side of Biscayne Boulevard.

Time Out tip: You lucky son of a gun. You’re an approximate two-minute walk from Blue Collar, a beloved Miami institution known for serving delicious comfort food classics in portion sizes known to make grown men weep.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Breakwater
booking.com

10. Hotel Breakwater

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • price 2 of 4

This Art Deco beauty is one of the most well-known boutique properties in the area. You’d recognize that grand, nautical-inspired spire anywhere. If it seems like the ocean-facing hotel is about to set sail, well, that’s the point. Though stylistically in the past, the Breakwater’s amenities, restaurant and lounge position it comfortably in the present. Not to be missed are the aquarium-style plunge pool and scenic rooftop.

Where is it? The Flamingo/Lummus neighborhood of South Beach, overlooking Lummus Park and mere steps north of Muscle Beach.

Which room? Got cash to splash? Then dive into one of the penthouse suites, both of which have private pools.

Time Out tip: The Breakwater is within walking distance of two awesome Miami museums: the Wolfsonian-FIU and the World Erotic Art Museum. We’ll let you guess which one of those is family-friendly.

Read more
Check prices
YVE Hotel
11. YVE Hotel

11. YVE Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Downtown
  • price 1 of 4

Located just across the street from Bayside Marketplace, YVE Hotel is as convenient as it gets: head north five minutes to Wynwood, drive over the MacArthur Causeway to Miami Beach or walk south on Biscayne Boulevard to Brickell, where you’ll find some of the hottest restaurants and rooftop bars. Location comes at the expense of amplitude, as rooms tend to be on the smaller side. Basic amenities are included in the price of your stay, but valet is extra and rather expensive. Compensate for parking with discounted drinks at Biscayne Tavern, the downstairs pub offering a daily happy hour.

Where is it? Just north of Brickell and over the road from the FPL Solar Amphitheater and other attractions in Bayfront Park.

Which room? Trendy Bayview King—it's on a corner, which means dual aspect windows and a stunning view form bed.

Time Out tip: You’re moments from two huge Miami venues: the Amphitheatre and Kaseya Center. Check their event calendars—chances are, your stay will coincide with a cool concert or other.

Read more
Check prices
Hotel Ponce de León
12. Hotel Ponce de León

12. Hotel Ponce de León

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 1 of 4

Hotel Ponce de León feels more like a bed and breakfast than a hotel. The staff is personable and attentive—more than willing to throw a recommendation your way and point you in the right direction. The 1920s building has a some vintage touches (black and white photos on the wall, old newspaper clippings and wooden floors with stories to tell), but the rooms are mostly modern with humble appliances good enough to whip up a quick breakfast. This hotel is a great home base for exploring Coral Gables and parts of Little Havana.

Where is it? The northern end of Coral Gables and just 15-minutes' walk to all the shopping, eating and drinking you could wish for on Miracle Mile.

Which room? For that home away from home vibe, opt for the Superior Double, which has a kitchenette, dining and sitting areas, and two full double beds.

Time Out tip: Coral Gables is a great eating city, but don’t forget to explore Little Havana. Miami’s most famous Cuban restaurant, Versailles, is only a mile north of the hotel.

Read more
Check prices
TownePlace Suites by Marriott
booking.com

13. TownePlace Suites by Marriott

If you happen to be in search of a hotel near the airport, TownPlace Suites is as reliable as they come. This Marriott property has an undoubtedly calming atmosphere, with blue decor dotted throughout the rooms and lobby. Feel more at home by booking a studio with a kitchen, or remind yourself you're on holiday with a day at the outdoor pool – which starts with an indulgent buffet breakfast. 

Where is it? Miami International Airport is under two miles away, and you're also close to Cocowalk Shopping Center and Miaracle Mile. 

Which room? There are entire studios available and a continental breakfast is included in all room prices. 

Time Out tip: Make full use of the fitness center, lounge bar and restaurant when you're not out exploring.  

Check prices
EB Hotel Miami Airport
booking.com

14. EB Hotel Miami Airport

With the credibility of a franchise and the charm of a boutique, EB is a Miami airport hotel you can trust. The overall aesthetic is sleek and modern, with brown tones making the place feel more warm and classic. There's not much more you could ask for, with a bar, restaurant and outdoor pool providing you with all the outlets you need to relax. 

Where is it? Miami International Airport is just two and a half miles away, and you're only four miles from the waterfalls and grottoes of the Venetian Pool. 

Which room? The Master Suite has city views if that's you're prefered sight to wake up to, as well as a balcony for a closer look. 

Time Out tip: The hotel offers a concierge service to save you time researching the best things to do in Miami. 

Check prices
Discover more incredible places to stay in Miami

