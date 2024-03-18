Small, intimate and quirky, the Freehand has more character than many of its South Beach competitors. The interior is a whimsical Pueblo-Deco blend, dotted with vintage pieces from flea markets. The rooms are cozy and thoughtfully decorated with a chic, minimalist touch. You’ll find a writing desk and other charming amenities in each unit. It is technically a hostel, so you can choose from shared rooms for eight or private rooms for two. The whole place has a homey feel that promotes mingling among its international guests—who often socialize with bikini-clad locals by the Freehand’s courtyard pool.
Where is it? The south end of Mid Beach, a short drive from the Convention Center, Botanical Garden and Lincoln Road Mall.
Which room? Travelling in a group? Book the Bungalow, it comes with a kitchen, living room and private bathroom.
Time Out tip: The Freehand offers the best dinner/drinks combo on Miami Beach with its Broken Shaker cocktail bar and the adjacent 27, a locavore restaurant serving up dishes inspired by Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East.