The 10 best boutique hotels in Miami

Miami boutique hotels are perfect for those who feel a bit overwhelmed by the average Miami hotel. We get it: a small army of smiling employees at the concierge, long hallways straight out of The Shining, elevators that make your ears pop – it can be a bit much. That’s where the best Miami boutique hotels come in. These trendy, yet intimate lodgings (generally with 100 rooms or less) feel more like staying among friends than a giant hotel with little personality. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that these boutique properties put you within walking distance of the best Miami beaches, the best restaurants in Miami, and the absolute best of Miami nightlife.

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in Miami

RECOMMENDED: The best hotels in South Beach

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.