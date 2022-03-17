17 ways to tell someone is not from Miami, according to Miamians

Miami is a city built by immigrants, from Cubans to Haitians to Colombians to Russians. Name a nationality, and it’s likely well represented here. In the last couple of years, it’s also become a draw for New Yorkers, Chicagoans and other U.S. city dwellers looking for better weather and cheaper rent. In fact, according to a study on Redfin, more people are moving to Miami than any other city in the country—although absolutely no one is surprised.

That being said, there are a lot of new people around here and some of their behavior can seem out of place. Miami newbies haven’t quite mastered the unwritten rules of living—and driving!—here, which can sometimes be annoying to so-called locals.

On Reddit, a user asked people to finish the sentence “Nothing says ‘I’m not from here’ like…” and dozens wrote in with funny, spot-on observations of what a recent transplant or out-of-towner looks like. Below are the 17 ways to tell someone is not from here, according to Miamians on Reddit.

1. Driving a Slingshot on Collins Avenue and posting a video of yourself doing a video of it, possibly while driving too

We’ve all seen these people cruising around South Beach or, worst, speeding down I-95 in their open-air roadsters. It’s unsafe and, quite frankly, tacky.

2. Casually buying an apartment in the South of Fifth neighborhood and choosing to only hang out within a three-mile radius

While we’d all like a million-dollar condo in the flashy neighborhood and be within walking distance to Carbone and Joe’s Stone Crab, we’re not making New York salaries. 🙃

3. Misspronnouncing Brickell

No, it’s not BrickNELLE, or Brick-ELLE. It is simply Brickell.

4. Referring to a Cuban sandwich as a Cubano while speaking to someone in English.

A Cubano is what you call a Cuban person, a sandwich from Cuba is a Cuban sandwich. Get it right, people.

5. Having a Florida plate but driving as if you lived somewhere else, like making a right turn at a red light when the coast is completely clear

6. Putting up your shutters when you hear about a category 3 hurricane approaching

If the storm isn’t Andrew-level threatening, we’re preparing with a wine run, not by putting up shutters.

7. Getting a henna tattoo at Bayside Marketplace

Actually, just going to Bayside is a dead giveaway that you’re not from here

8. Telling people you went to Miami when you were really in Broward County the whole time

It’s an entirely different county! Stop lying to your internet friends and Instagram followers.

9. Renting any kind of exotic car

Lamborghini? Porsche? Maserati? If you’re under the age of 50 and driving one around, we know it’s not yours. If you live here, you’d be driving something else you can’t afford.

10. Using your turn signals

What are those?

11. Getting out of the passing lane when a faster car drives up behind you

We know is this is the right thing to do but most Miami drivers have no idea what the rules of the road are. People here don't know what they’re doing behind the wheel.

12. Asking someone, “So, which beach is the best beach?”

All of them, or none of them. Honestly, if you have to ask, don’t go. And if you ask the wrong person—like this user—they’ll send you to Haulover’s nude beach with your kids.

13. Not sharing your colada

Not only is this rude but also, are you trying to give yourself a heart attack? Do you have any idea how much caffeine is in one of those things? There’s a reason why it’s served in thimble-sized cups.

14. Dancing or twerking on top of a car while being in bumper-to-bumper traffic

It’s been a while since we’ve seen this happen and we hope it stays that way.

15. Walking with luggage around the mall

We still don’t understand this phenomenon nor do we think these weirdos are local. How good are our sales? Are you rebuilding your life in Miami? Again, we just don’t understand.

16. Wearing shorts when it's 65°F

Locals know to respect the seasons and anything below 75 degrees is winter and we know to dress accordingly.

17. Referring to people as “folks”

It’s cute, and we’ll giggle and probably find it charming, but we know you’re really from the midwest