8 "Made in Miami" gifts to spread the spirit of the 305

Miami people are a special breed. It truly takes one to know one…and to know one is to love one…and to love one is to want to gift them the ultimate regalito this holiday season. While you could totally head to the mall and pick anything off the shelf, representing our Miami roots and #supportinglocal makes a gift that much more special. Whether you grew up visiting our iconic eating establishments or you're a recent 305 transplant who wants to get out and see the best of the city, here are the best Miami-themed gifts for 2023 guaranteed to help you win the holidays this year.

1. That iconic A.C.’s Icees tee

If you grew up in Miami, you’ve likely had your fair share of A.C.’s icees – because nothing hits quite like a frozen lemonade on a hot Miami day. But in addition to icees, this beloved establishment also sells merch that is sure to pull on the heartstrings of any Miamian in your life. So go get ‘em - cuz there’s no better conversation starter than rocking an A.C.’s Icees tee around town.

2. Flanigan’s Merch!!!

Miami’s obsession with Flanigan’s is all too real. Just a mention of their rib rolls or ‘Wing It Wednesdays’ will send any Miami person into a tizzy. So give the gift of Flanny’s this season by surprising your squad with a variety of their merch, from T-shirts and hats to towels and pool floaties – and even that iconic winter green cup.

3. Martha of Miami Goodies for the Ultimate Cubanitos in your life

While this Latina-owned, online ‘tiendecita’ sells the ultimate Miami merch year-round, their holiday-themed swag really takes things up a notch. We’re talking about shirts adorned with ‘Feed me pastelitos & open my regalitos’ and ‘No Jo! Jo! Jo! Das!’ to tickle your fancy. So help that special someone win ‘best dressed’ at Noche Buena this year.

4. A membership to Miami's best attractions

The holiday season serves as a friendly reminder to reacquaint ourselves with Miami by enjoying all that it has to offer (beyond a good beach day or boat outing). As locals, we often forget what’s sitting right under our nose – so why not remind your loved ones by gifting them a membership to one of Miami’s most wow-worthy attractions – Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens or Perez Art Museum Miami. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. Need more ideas? Check out our guide to Miami's best museums or peruse our list of this city's most noteworthy attractions.

5. A local wine club subscription

We’ve got the perfect gift for the wine snob in your life…because there’s no more appropriate time to indulge in good wines (with no good reason) than the holidays. Now you can gift the good stuff and keep the good times flowing at other people's houses long after the holidays, as many of Miami's best wine shops and even restaurants offer wine club subscriptions! You've got places like Vinya, Macchialina and Cote delivering their best monthly or quarterly finds so really, there are no pour decisions here.

6. Taja Candles

If you want to light up the faces of your family and friends, surprise them with a custom Taja candle this year. You can completely design your own candle by uploading a photo, a phrase, a logo or design of your choice. Not feeling creative? Let Taja take out the guesswork with their line of ready-to-rock holiday candles.

7. Aroma 360 X Miami Heat Fragrance Oils

Want to score the most creative gift for the bougiest basketball-lover in your life? Aroma 360’s limited-edition Miami Heat collection includes fragrance oils, portable scent diffusers, smart car diffusers and more. Smells like a slam dunk to me…

8. A Meat and Bone Grill Master's Box

We’ve got the ultimate gift for your favorite carnivore. Meat N’ Bone, which sources some of the highest-quality beef in the game, is making it easier than ever to send the goods to the grillmaster in your life. With their subscription box, you can choose from hundreds of proteins including wagyu from Japan and Australia. A pretty rare gift, if you ask us.