This is your beloved Nutcracker reimagined for the tropics with candy-colored costumed and sets decked with pineapples and lime. Marvel at the scenery and spellbinding dancers as they move in sync to music from a live orchestra. It's a lively, modern adaption but the purists, meanwhile, can put down the pitchforks: It’s still Balanchine and it’s still Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the Nutcracker are available for Miami, Broward and West Palm Beach. Dec 10–30 at various dates and times.
Despite all the usual stuff people like to do during winter in Miami—like bask on our beaches, eat out at the best Miami restaurants or enjoy the outdoors at Miami’s many beautiful parks—we’re not exempt from requiring a healthy dose of Christmas cheer each holiday season. What we lack in snow-covered rooftops, cozy fireplaces and hot toddy cocktails we more than make up for with endless rows of glittering palm trees and a bevy of festive events that kick off pretty much as soon as the last plate of turkey is cleared from the table. Whether you’re in the mood for an off-kilter take on a classic Christmastime play, a boozy pop-up full of Instagram-worthy photo opps or a family-friendly holiday market under the stars, Miami has it this year. Below, find our guide to the best Christmas events in Miami for 2021.
RECOMMENDED: Guide to Christmas in Miami