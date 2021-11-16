Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gifts - holiday - christmas
Photograph: Shutterstock

Celebrate the holidays at these festive Christmas events in Miami

Feeling festive? The best Miami Christmas events of 2021 include mistletoe, martinis and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

Edited by
Virginia Gil
Written by
Falyn Wood
&
Time Out Miami contributors
Advertising

Despite all the usual stuff people like to do during winter in Miami—like bask on our beaches, eat out at the best Miami restaurants or enjoy the outdoors at Miami’s many beautiful parks—we’re not exempt from requiring a healthy dose of Christmas cheer each holiday season. What we lack in snow-covered rooftops, cozy fireplaces and hot toddy cocktails we more than make up for with endless rows of glittering palm trees and a bevy of festive events that kick off pretty much as soon as the last plate of turkey is cleared from the table. Whether you’re in the mood for an off-kilter take on a classic Christmastime play, a boozy pop-up full of Instagram-worthy photo opps or a family-friendly holiday market under the stars, Miami has it this year. Below, find our guide to the best Christmas events in Miami for 2021.

RECOMMENDED: Guide to Christmas in Miami

Best Christmas events in Miami

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
Photograph: Alexander Iziliaev/George Balanchine Trust

1. George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

  • Things to do
  • Performances

This is your beloved Nutcracker reimagined for the tropics with candy-colored costumed and sets decked with pineapples and lime. Marvel at the scenery and spellbinding dancers as they move in sync to music from a live orchestra. It's a lively, modern adaption but the purists, meanwhile, can put down the pitchforks: It’s still Balanchine and it’s still Tchaikovsky. Tickets for the Nutcracker are available for Miami, Broward and West Palm Beach. Dec 10–30 at various dates and times.

Read more
Buy ticket
The Hip-Hop Nutcracker
Photograph: Timothy Norris

2. The Hip-Hop Nutcracker

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

Jennifer Weber sets the 19th-century original in a modern-day NYC, with a dozen dancers translating the family-friendly story into the hip-hop idiom. Rap legend Kurtis Blow (“The Breaks”) emcees this must-see remix. Dec 11 at 3:30pm & 8pm. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
South Pole Speakeasy at Brickell City Centre
Photograph: Courtesy Brickell City Centre

3. South Pole Speakeasy at Brickell City Centre

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centers
  • Brickell

Opening on Black Friday, Brickell City Centre’s inaugural South Pole Speakeasy is tailored to the well-heeled shopper who prefers a bit of lubrication to ease the stress of holiday shopping. If you’ve dropped $1,000 or more at the open-air mall (splurging on something extra special this year?), head to the concierge and show your proof of purchase to receive a secret password that will grant you access to a luxurious, lively lounge where you’ll enjoy 30 minutes of comped specialty drinks before setting back out on your merry way. Level One, Block B (Next to Bally), Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave. Saturday and Sundays, Nov 26–Dec 25, 11am–7pm.

Read more
Historic Holiday Decor at Deering Estate
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jon S

4. Historic Holiday Decor at Deering Estate

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Palmetto Bay

Charles Deering’s waterfront home is even more beautiful during the holidays when it transforms into an illuminated wonderland. Travel back in time to the Gilded Age on a tour of the historic houses at the Deering Estate this holiday season. Enjoy this beloved annual tradition where some of South Florida’s top interior designers showcase their most festive holiday accents and decorations. Visitors will also discover the permanent features of the Estate's historical furnishing plan. Through Jan 6

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Holiday Evening at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens
Photograph: Courtesy Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

5. Holiday Evening at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens

  • Things to do
  • Walks and tours
  • Coconut Grove

Spend an evening strolling the grounds, specially decorated for the holidays just as they would have been more than 100 years ago when James Deering called the museum home. Wander through the Main House after dark (an opportunity that comes but twice a year), snap photos by the Christmas tree decked in charming, old-timey ornaments and make your way outside to celebrate the season with a walk through the illuminated gardens. Dec 1 6–9pm

Read more
Buy ticket
Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest® Boat Parade
Photograph: Howie Grapek

6. Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest® Boat Parade

  • Things to do
  • Festivals
  • Miami Shores

Dubbed the "World's Most Watched Boat Parade," the beloved South Florida tradition celebrates 50 years this holiday season. Assemble along the 12-mile route to watch dazzling displays and illuminated vessels of all sizes travel down the Intracoastal Highway with the likes of Rudolph, Santa Claus and other Christmas favorites. The procession starts at 7pm and is followed by a concert on the festival grounds, where you'll find opportunities to pose with Santa, grab a hot chocolate or a cocktail and enjoy live entertainment (10:30pm). Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park, 80 Las Olas Cir., Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dec 11 4–midnight; $25, children $15. 

Read more
Advertising
Holiday Evening Stroll at Deering Estate
Photograph: Courtesy Deering Estate

7. Holiday Evening Stroll at Deering Estate

  • Things to do
  • Palmetto Bay

Deering Estate leans hard into the holiday season with all kinds of over-the-top decorates and festive activities that everyone is invited to experience. The waterfront mansion opens its doors on December 3 and December 15 or two nights of holiday film screenings, storytelling by Mrs. Claus and the opportunity to write and drop off your letter to Santa Claus. Dec 3, 15 6:30–9:30pm

Read more
Buy ticket
Holiday Festival at Downtown Doral
Photograph: Brett Hufziger

8. Holiday Festival at Downtown Doral

Downtown Doral’s new Holiday Festival features nearly a full month of Christmas-themed arts programming for the whole family. Presented by the Downtown Doral Culture and Arts Foundation, visitors to the burgeoning district can enjoy live outdoor music, dance performances from Miami City Ballet, art exhibits and more. Visit the Holiday Festival website for the full schedule. Downtown Doral, located off NW 87th Ave and NW 53rd St. Dec 2–23.

Read more
Advertising
Mistletoe & Martinis
Photograph: Unsplash/Taylor Simpson

9. Mistletoe & Martinis

  • Things to do
  • Event spaces
  • Palmetto Bay

Cheers to the holidays! Raise your martini glass and nuzzle under the mistletoe at Deering Estate's festive yearly gathering. Expect a celebration similar to what the original residents might've enjoyed during the Gilded Age, including music, hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Proceeds from the event benefit the Deering Estate Foundation so don't be afraid to lean into Christmas. 

Read more
Buy ticket
Santa’s Enchanted Forest
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Bob B. Brown

10. Santa’s Enchanted Forest

  • Things to do
  • Markets and fairs
  • Hialeah

Some big changes are on the horizon for the world’s largest holiday theme park (at least according to the website): In 2021, after 37 years at Tropical Park, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is moving to Hialeah Park. Folks can expect to find much of the original Santa’s reimagined at its new home, 100 East 32nd Street, including millions of twinkling lights, lots of carnival rides and only-in-Miami experiences.

The county-fair-meets-winter-wonderland is chock-full of roller coasters, amusement rides, carnival games, photo ops with Santa and his helpers and an assortment of fair food—think fresh doughnuts, funnel cakes and more. All of the vendors will be back when the 38th annual Santa’s Enchanted Forest returns this fall, plus a few surprise acts for opening weekend. Through Jan 2 at various times.

Read more
Advertising
Pop Up & Shop Up Holiday Market at The Lincoln Eatery
Photograph: Courtesy Lincoln Eatery

11. Pop Up & Shop Up Holiday Market at The Lincoln Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Food court
  • South Beach

The Lincoln Eatery hosts a special holiday-themed edition of its Pop up & Shop Up artisan market, where you can score great last-minute gifts that support local small businesses, play family-friendly games, enter a raffle and enjoy DJ-spun tunes with lunch from any of the South Beach food hall’s 10+ eateries. Once the Holiday Market closes, head upstairs to the SKYYARD rooftop for scenic views, drinks and additional vendors. Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln N, Miami Beach. Dec 19, 1–5pm.

Read more
Order delivery
A Tropical Holiday at THesis Hotel Miami
Photograph: Courtesy THesis Hotel Miami

12. A Tropical Holiday at THesis Hotel Miami

  • Hotels
  • Coral Gables

Coral Gables’ trendy tropical retreat THesis Hotel Miami gets into the spirit with a holiday-themed market that both guests and visitors can partake in. The market will feature a selection of handmade gifts by local artisans plus holiday-themed goods by local purveyors. The hotel’s island-inspired onsite restaurant Mamey, helmed by star chef Niven Patel, will also host a special Noche Buena (December 24 for the uninitiated) dinner celebration. Check the restaurant’s website for more details and booking information. THesis Hotel Miami, 1350 S Dixie Hwy, Coral Gables. Dec 16–19 and 24.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Polar Express Train Ride
Photograph: Unsplash/Mourad Saadi

13. The Polar Express Train Ride

Inspired by the classic children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, Brightline’s The Polar Express experience is a magical and immersive one-hour journey to the land of sugar plum fairies and back. Don your Christmas-themed PJs and hop on at Brightline’s West Palm Beach or Fort Lauderdale stations to begin your adventure from the MiamiCentral Station, where you and the family can dine from several on-site eateries before the Polar Express whisks you away for hot chocolates, interactive onboard performances, a special gift from Santa himself and other surprises. MiamiCentral Station, 600 NW 1st Ave. Dec 11–30.

Read more
Dianne Reeves: Christmas Time Is Here
Photograph: Jerris Madison

14. Dianne Reeves: Christmas Time Is Here

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • Omni

Grammy Award-winning Dianne Reeves rings in the holiday season with music from her celebrated album Christmas Time Is Here. Reeves melds her timeless grace, elegance, and charisma into unforgettable jazz renditions of holiday favorites. In addition to being a five-time Grammy Award recipient, Reeves has received honorary doctorates from Juilliard and Berklee College of Music. Opening for Reeves is 15-year-old keyboard wunderkind and Miami native Brandon Goldberg. Dec 17 at 8pm.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol
Supplied

15. Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

  • Theater

This is not your grandmother’s Christmas Carol. Playwright Tom Mula adapted this holiday favorite from his novella. The show features a single actor relating Marley, Scrooge, and the ghosts of Christmases past, present, and future. Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol has been staged at theaters across the country and broadcast on NPR. Dec 2–19.

Read more
Buy ticket
Paid content
Family Pops Under the Stars
Photograph: Unsplash/Laura Nyhuis

16. Family Pops Under the Stars

  • Things to do
  • Concerts
  • Pinecrest

Are you looking for a way to enjoy the holidays and get into the festive spirit with your whole family? Join the Alhambra Orchestra as they perform at Pinecrest Gardens. There is something for everyone to enjoy from holiday tunes, movie music, and light classics at this outdoor orchestral concert. Nov 26.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
Raise your glass at over-the-top Christmas bar Miracle
Photograph: Noah Fecks

17. Raise your glass at over-the-top Christmas bar Miracle

  • Restaurants
  • Drinking

Christmas bar Miracle—a fully immersive wonderland bursting with decor, themed drinks and holiday cheer—is back! Now with two locations, at Gramps in Wynwood in at The Doral Yard, it opens the Friday after Thanksgiving for a monthlong pop-up. Two locations mean more festive cocktails to sip, including the Bad Santa and the Christmapolitan, double the festooned bartenders and even greater chances of catching one of the timed snowfalls. Expect themed nights, tacky sweater contests, barbershop quartets and Mariah Carey’s holiday classic on loop: All we really want for Christmas is you, Miracle. Nov 26–Dec 26

Read more

18. Cuento de Navidad - A Christmas Carol

  • Things to do
  • Performances
  • South Miami

Do you want to see the Dickens classic updated with a feminist, Miami twist? Look no further; Area Stage Company will host a musical production of Cuento de Navidad (A Christmas Carol), adapted by Nuria Ferrer Muñoz-Seca and Constanza Espejo. A collaboration between Area Stage Company and PAFF (Primer Acto Florida Foundation) this Spanish language production is playing at the ASC Black Box Theatre. Get pumped to see the classic play told by female ghosts-transmitting the universal values of love, charity, and mercy. Nov 19–21 at various times.

Read more
Buy ticket
Advertising
MatzoBall
Photograph: Unsplash/Michael Discenza

19. MatzoBall

  • Nightlife
  • Clubs
  • Miami Beach

Because eight nights of celebrations aren’t enough, the Society of Young Jewish Professionals is throwing the ultimate singles event—think of it like an IRL JDate on steroids. Dance, drink and connect with old friends and new prospects at this annual rager. The party returns to its old stomping grounds, LIV, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach. Dec 24 9pm–4am

Read more
Buy ticket
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

          Site map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.